A Valdosta resident and member of a criminal street gang organization was sentenced to serve more than eight years in prison for illegally possessing a gun. 25-year-old Deontrey Demorria Crumpton, was sentenced to a total of 105 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release to run concurrently with any term of imprisonment imposed in a Miami-Dade County, Florida, state case and consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in a pending Lowndes County, Georgia, state case for probation violation.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO