TAMPA, Fla. - Bryana Oliver is counting down the days to a life-changing move. "I’m about to close on my first home ever, and I’m very excited," said Oliver. Next week she and her four children will finally have a house to call their own, but her path to homeownership hasn’t been easy. As a medical assistant and single mom, saving for a down payment has felt impossible.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO