Minnesota State

What would a gas tax holiday mean for Minnesotans?

By Greta Kaul
MinnPost
 3 days ago
With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months,...

Nate Kleene
3d ago

wow this is literally a Biden cheerleading post. We all know the reason gas prices are going up is not because of the war in Ukraine, it's a direct result of the Biden administration's policies

MinnPost

