Dallas County one of seven Alabama counties with a quarter of its citizens living in poverty

By Brad Fisher
selmasun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County is one of seven counties in the state in which more than a quarter of its citizens live in poverty. That’s the finding...

selmasun.com

selmasun.com

Perry County Road 45 to be repaired as part of Rebuild Alabama project

Perry County has been notified that a full depth reclamation will be done on County Road 45 from the Dallas County line to CR-6, as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act. The 4.29 miles has a total cost of $883,588 and includes matching funds. The roadwork is part of an...
selmasun.com

Perry County Commissioner announces extra pay for county employees

Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. announced that county employees are receiving what he called a "needed" pay increase. According to a post on Turner's Facebook page, he addresses poverty in Perry County, noting that workers were being paid an average of $22,300 per year in the period of 2016-2020.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Alabama

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mytrpaper.com

Landowners upset over proposed highway route

Alabama District 16 Representative Kyle South posted a series of images on Facebook on Feb. 25, showing details of a proposed interstate bypass project that would widen Highways 171 and 129. The bypass would start from 171 in Fayette County and meet Highway 129 in Winfield at an intersection on Highway 118. There has been no word from the governor or the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding a date and time for a public meeting to discuss the proposal.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan residents and Houston Co. leaders react to the overturn of Roe v. Wade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wanted to get a 2019 law banning most abortions on the books on Friday. Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, there had been an injunction against it, but after Friday’s ruling, he filed an emergency motion to dissolve the injunction. On Friday, WDHN learned that his motion has been granted, and effective immediately, most abortions are illegal in Alabama.
DOTHAN, AL
selmasun.com

City kicks up efforts to raze dilapidated houses

When a house is no longer a home, it doesn’t take long before it becomes a public liability. After years of doing nothing about dilapidated homes across Selma, the city has made big strides in the last year toward cleaning up what is considered not only an eyesore but also a crime haven.
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

AP: Alabama’s 3 abortion clinics stopped providing abortions

MONTGOMERY (AP) - On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled ending constitutional protections for abortion overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. According to Associated Press, Alabama’s three abortion clinics on Friday stopped providing abortions because of concerns of prosecution under the 1951 law, clinic owners...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
FALKVILLE, AL

