Lewisburg — Following a nomination from a coworker, nurse Shelby Ruch is the most recent recipient of a DAISY Award from Evangelical Community Hospital. The awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care. Ruch has been a registered nurse with Evangelical since January of 2017, and her expertise was essential to her nominator, Brittany Smith, who is currently a nursing assistant in the Acute Care Unit. According to Brittany: "I got to follow Shelby around for my nursing internship. The one...

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO