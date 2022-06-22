ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

By Lauren Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'.

Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the honor of my life to work with the women of Santa Barbara' before announcing a 'leave of absence' starting on June 30.

She said patients procedures or surgeries planned before June 30 would go ahead but warned pregnant women with appointments after the date would need to transfer care to a different practice.

Dr Drake, who is married fertility doctor and has four step kids, oversaw the birth of Queen Elizabeth's 12th great-grandchild Lilibet at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on June 4, 2021.

Expectant mothers in the wealthy region were taken by surprise over the sudden closure, with one branding the news 'shocking and handled terribly'.

'Now there are hundreds of women (myself included) running around trying to find care,' she wrote on the Santa Barbara Moms Facebook group.

Another said she was 'devastated' by the news and that she knew at least ten other local women looking for a new practitioner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtaT7_0gIbYqas00
Dr Melissa Drake, the obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's second child Lilibet, has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients in an Instagram post that she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4078QK_0gIbYqas00
Dr Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the honor of my life to work with the women of Santa Barbara' before announcing a 'leave of absence' starting on June 30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsszE_0gIbYqas00
The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet (pictured together, with first child Archie) has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

Dr Drake wrote on Instagram: 'It has been the honor of my life to work with the women of Santa Barbara. I am taking a leave of absence to focus on my own health and be with my family.

'It is important that you continue with appropriate medical care; therefore you should establish contact with another physician/midwife as soon as possible.

'Thank you for allowing me to be part of the most personal, profound, and important days of your lives. Much love always.'

Dr Drake made the announcement on May 13 saying the practice would close from June 30.

Kay de Veer Ulanch, whose twins' birth was overseen by Dr Drake, told Santa Barbara Independent the doctor was a 'unicorn' and described the closure of the practice as 'a travesty'.

'She puts you in charge,' she said. 'You lead your birth experience. That's a big deal, and it's not common.

'I know that sounds dramatic, but she's done so much good to so many families. When you're having a child, you want the best, and she's the best.

'I hope we figure out what's going on, and I hope she comes back.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3Lar_0gIbYqas00
Dr Drake (pictured) made the announcement on May 13 saying the practice would close from June 30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLXLP_0gIbYqas00
Dr Drake said patients procedures or surgeries planned before June 30 would go ahead but warned pregnant women with appointments after the date would need to transfer care to a different practice (pictured, Dr Drake's practice in Santa Barbara)

Other patients said they were 'pretty devastated' by the news with Santa Barbara resident Jorden Hirsch saying it was a 'real loss for the community'.

Katherine Mueller said Dr Drake 'always made her patients feel comfortable, in control, and always gave them the right to say no.'

Dr Drake refused to give more information on her decision to close the clinic to the Santa Barbara Independent but said in a statement: 'One of my most important guiding principles is patient autonomy and giving power back to women.

'OB/GYN care represents an inflection point in peoples' lives. People who feel disempowered and disrespected during their birth experience carry that with them forever.

'It impacts not only the way they feel as parents, but also impacts their future interactions with healthcare.'

She added: 'Ask any woman about their medical experience, and you will hear a lot about soft pressure.

'I try to let patients know that even if they are making a decision that I don't agree with, I will try to support them as best I can, within my ability to do so.'

Dr Drake declined to comment on why some patients call her a union, but said high praise for her was because 'it is very labor intensive.'

'The healthcare system is not set up to reimburse providers for this kind of work… But we deserve this kind of care. We all do.'

Comments / 147

Toni Taylor
3d ago

I work in medical and work at a dr's office. Generally we only see those kind of statements and fast closures when the practitioner has a MAJOR medical issue and foresees a large treatment schedule that would inhibit their ability to be available the way that's needed for their patients.I have no idea if this is the case with this doctor. It's ridiculous to me anyone would begrudge this woman addressing her own health needs. You wouldn't want a doctor that wasn't thinking clearly due to cancer treatments. Also who the heck cares If Megan was her patient. She had tons of patients and she wasn't more important then any others. 😉

Reply(10)
156
YOU KNOW I'M RIGHT!
3d ago

Not sure why this was newsworthy but the thing I find interesting…. These women claim that this doctor was amazing, life changing and helped them so much but were upset about how this was handled. Well, maybe this poor woman has something bigger and more important than them going on and their support for the doctor would be better than their criticism. Such narcissistic people. Think of someone else!!! I hope that whatever is going on in her life that she finds a wonderful solution.

Reply(3)
78
BeautifulLife
3d ago

I question the validity of the article because it states the doctor oversaw the delivery of Archie also. Archie was born in the UK and Lilibet was born in the US. I think the the was trying to get clicks and comments and ANY article will do it!!!!

Reply(16)
45
 

