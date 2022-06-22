ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

What's Going On With Camber Energy, Indonesia Energy, Houston American Energy And Imperial Petroleum Shares Today?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Camber Energy Inc CEI, Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO, Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA and Imperial Petroleum Inc IMPP are all trading lower Wednesday. Shares of energy companies at large are trading...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Energy: Oil prices wreak economic havoc worldwide

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. A graphic designer in San Francisco is cutting back on dining out. A motorcycle taxi driver in Vietnam turns off his ride-hailing app rather than burn fuel during rush hour. A retiree in Germany says he is ready to give up his car. Around the world, consumers are feeling the sting from soaring gas prices, said Daniel Niemann in The Associated Press. For the first time, the average cost for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was over $5 last week, and it's worse in much of the world: a gallon would cost you more than $10 in Hong Kong, $7.50 in Germany, and $8 in France. Gasoline has been "a key driver of inflation," and it's already changing spending habits. Much of the blame has been pinned on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which "jolted energy markets that were already facing tight supplies."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Energy Companies#Camber Energy Inc Cei#Smallcap#Russian#The Federal Reserve
Benzinga

Sentiment For Tilray Stock Should Improve, This Analyst Tells Us Why

Germany is inching toward legalizing recreational cannabis as the government seeks to have the process completed by the end of 2022. The latest push is coming from the country’s Health Ministry which undertook expert hearings on various aspects of the issue with a focus on the best ways to protect young people and consumers’ health.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Encountering DMT Entities: Are They Real?

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. DMT is a powerful hallucinogen famous for producing experiences of encounters with entities, but how many people actually see them?. If you take a trip to the Amazonian basin, you can find the perennial shrub, Psychotria viridis....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Chevron And This Leading Chipmaker

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. After weeks of pain, investors got some relief this week as the three major indices saw a strong bounce. The Dow Industrials gained 5.4% while the S&P 500 was up 6.4%, the biggest weekly advances for the indexes since late May. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, roared back with a gain of 7.5%, its best week since March.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Seeking To Buy Celsius Assets If It Goes Bankrupt: Report

With a significant downturn in the crypto market and extreme market conditions, Celsius Network suspended withdrawals from its platforms last week. In addition, it paused all swaps and transfers between the platform’s accounts. The company has been in a terrible phase with major liquidations on the platform. According to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Oil Prices Fall As Recession Fears Rise

(Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures are higher ahead of another day of congressional testimony from Fed chairman Jerome Powell as he moves from the Senate Banking Committee to the House Financial Services Committee. Potential Market Movers. While Mr. Powell told the Senate yesterday that a recession was possible, he...
GAS PRICE
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $67M Of 5 Stocks: NetApp, Eli Lilly And More

US gold futures traded lower on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks Sniffing A Bear Market Rally

A number of key technical, sentiment and flow based indicators are suggesting we could see a relief in selling pressure over the coming weeks, and perhaps a countertrend rally in risk assets. Reducing market hedges and short positions at current levels looks to be a prudent strategy. However, the outlook...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
52K+
Followers
143K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy