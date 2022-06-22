1.37 million Massachusetts residents expected to travel over July 4
By Jim Kinney
MassLive.com
3 days ago
AAA expects July 4 weekend travel nationwide to jump 3.7% compared with a year ago with 47.9 million people traveling 50 miles or more between June 30 and July 4. The number is still lower than pre-pandemic times. AAA said 49 million people traveled in July 4 weekend 2019....
Boston MA – At the end of NBC’s first ‘The Biggest Loser’ season, the winning contestant had lost 122 pound (37% of his body weight). A study of contestants’ weight loss over a 6-year period after the show found that they had kept off 30% of their original bodyweight. Unfortunately, when it comes to America’s obesity crisis, life does not imitate reality TV. Warnings about America’s obesity epidemic are nothing new…
ST. PAUL, Minn. — American Dairy Queen Corp. has lost a federal lawsuit accusing a Massachusetts company of trademark infringement for attaching the name “Blizzard” to its bottled water. The Star Tribune reported Friday that U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson in St. Paul, Minnesota, issued a...
It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
The temperatures are going to be hot in Berkshire County this weekend, and I’m guessing many people will be setting up their air conditioners for the first time this year. I know we had some scorching hot days in May, but I know a lot of stubborn people here in the Berkshires that won’t take out their AC until June.
A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician (EMT) paramedic has been charged in connection with tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, was charged with tampering with a consumer product. She will appear in federal court in Boston at a...
If you’re in search of the best hamburger in Massachusetts, you will need to jump on the Mass Pike and head west. Reader’s Digest is out with its list of “The Best Burger in Every State” and White Hut in West Springfield is tops in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts has among the highest standards of living in the US and the economy is booming, so why are people leaving? In 2020, the state lost thousands of residents to states like Florida, New Hampshire, and Maine. People and Dollars Leaving the State. In 2020, Massachusetts had a net loss...
Take a TikTok tour of these special spots before planning your next trip. How does a Boston resident balance in-person work while exploring the natural amenities Massachusetts has to offer? Here’s one idea: a weekend camping trip. Recent return-to-office efforts have left most employees feeling more sour than sweet...
An award-winning restaurant in Massachusetts just announced that it would be shut down after 15 years in business. While it's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors, the truth is that these things happen all the time. In today's competitive landscape, businesses must constantly innovate and adapt to survive.
BOSTON – It's becoming more difficult to buy a home, and a recent study by Harvard University investigated the reasons why. The study, performed by the Joint Center For Housing Studies of Harvard University, found that a buyer looking for a home in the Greater Boston area needed an annual household income of more than $181,000 to purchase a median-priced home. That statistic was calculated based on putting 3.5% down and on a 30-year fixed rate. It has now served as a stark reminder of the seemingly growing hurdles between house hunting and home ownership. "I thought moving from California to Massachusetts we would...
A former paramedic in Massachusetts is accused of tampering with fentanyl by replacing vials of the liquid version of the opioid with saline at the ambulance company she worked for, authorities announced Friday. Candice Mangan, the former licensed emergency medical technician paramedic, has been charged with tampering with a consumer...
A new poll from WCVB’s partners at UMass-Amherst shows most Massachusetts residents support top state leaders. But, the picture isn’t all positive. The poll surveyed 1,000 people between June 15 and June 21, 2022. It found just 18% of residents view the national economy as “good,” most describe...
Eight Massachusetts counties placed among the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with three ranked in the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance.
Four “Mass Cash” tickets won buyers the $100,000 prize Thursday. Three of the tickets were sold at Sunoco Gas Station in Abington. And one of the tickets was sold at Hennessy News in Scituate. There was also a $100,000 winning ticket sold Thursday for the game “$15,000,000 Money...
CAPE COD, Mass. — Although most people think of Cape Cod’s ocean beaches when it comes to recreation, there are 890 freshwater ponds and lakes which are used for swimming, boating, and fishing by residents and tourists. Development and climate change are combining to upend the delicate ecological...
An avian flu outbreak is spreading across Massachusetts, causing hundreds of birds to die, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game. The announcement comes two days after hundreds of dead cormorants washed up across Martha’s Vineyard — birds that were also suspected of being affected by the avian flu.
As the news broke Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that guaranteed the right to have an abortion across the country, one Massachusetts doctor was in a faraway state at the heart of the controversy: Mississippi. Recently, Dr. Cheryl Hamlin, an...
BOSTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. Under the law in place since 1913, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense.
On Thursday morning, "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" had Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer on-air to discuss a litany of things and one of them was the subject of co-responders to help in certain situations when people need the police. A co-responder team model is a collaborative approach to behavioral...
Comments / 0