Massachusetts State

1.37 million Massachusetts residents expected to travel over July 4

By Jim Kinney
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AAA expects July 4 weekend travel nationwide to jump 3.7% compared with a year ago with 47.9 million people traveling 50 miles or more between June 30 and July 4. The number is still lower than pre-pandemic times. AAA said 49 million people traveled in July 4 weekend 2019....

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
