Daily Shooting Reports For Baltimore Area: June 21-22

Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 22.

June 21

-2500 block of Marbourne Avenue

Detectives arrived to find a 24-year old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the elbow. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

-700 block of East Eager Street

An adult male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

June 22

- 3200 block of Glenmore Avenue

Detectives found a 32-year-old victim who had been grazed by a bullet after an attempted robbery. The victim was treated on the scene by medics.

-5000 block of Sinclair Lane

Two 21-year-old males and a 36-year-old male were found suffering from gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. from what investigators say was a drive by shooting. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

-2700 block of McElderry Street

A 19-year-old male walked into a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg after officers were dispatched to the area at 12:13 p.m.

Anyone with information on these shootings is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.