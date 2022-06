(CNN) — The Michigan prosecutor reviewing the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was killed by a White Grand Rapids police officer following a struggle during a traffic stop in April, announced Thursday that he examined the officer’s intent and actions before charging him with one count of second-degree murder. Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker announced that the charge is a felony offense that is punishable with up to life in prison with the possibility of parole. “The elements of second-degree murder are relatively simple,” Becker said during a news conference Thursday. “First, there was a death, a death done...

