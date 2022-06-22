ADVANCE AUTO PARTS RE-OPENS ITS DOORS IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP

Gas price averages continue to go down across Pennsylvania and across the United States. This morning, Triple-A reports the national average cost of a gallon of gas is now $4.90. That’s a drop of two cents from yesterday, and eight cents from last week. Last month, the national average was $4.59 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average this morning is $4.96 a gallon, also a two-cent drop over the last 24 hours and a seven-cent drop over the last week. Last month, Pennsylvania’s average was $4.77 a gallon.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO