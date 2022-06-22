ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairsville, PA

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS RE-OPENS ITS DOORS IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP

 3 days ago

Members of the Blairsville community gathered this morning to welcome back an auto parts store that was lost in a fire just over one year ago. After the Advance Auto Parts...

ROAD WORK SHIFTS SOUTH THIS WEEK

After crews focused on patching highways in northern Indiana County for much of the past three weeks, patching shifts southward for this week. PennDOT says workers will be patching a number of roadways in the Blairsville and Saltsburg areas. Those include Saltsburg Road, Tunnelton Road, Clarksburg Road, Newport Road, and Elder Ridge Road in Conemaugh Township, Elders Ridge Road and Park Drive in Young Township, and Campbells Mill Road, Indiana Avenue, and Cornell Road in Burrell and Blacklick townships, and tow paving will be done on Hopewell Church Road in Burrell Township.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
Aldi grocery store in Monroeville celebrates grand opening

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville has a new grocery store. New Aldi store: Click the video player above to watch the report. Aldi held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome shoppers to its newest location Thursday morning. The store is on William Penn Highway, between Duff Road and Miracle Mile Shopping...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield veterinary center attracts pets, owners with treats, tours

Hannastown Veterinary Center’s Summer Treat Social attracted more than 40 owners and their pets Saturday afternoon, including Kristy McCracken and her Burmese Mountain Dog, Riley. At 13 months, rambunctious Riley is well on the way to reaching the 2-foot height at the shoulders many dogs of that species achieve...
GREENSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

RELATIVELY QUIET SATURDAY FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s emergency responders answered several calls yesterday afternoon and evening. Armagh/East Wheatfield Township firefighters were dispatched for an accident in the eastbound lanes of Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township just after 1 PM. Shortly after 2:30, Coral-Graceton firefighters were summoned for an accident on Route 119 South in Center Township. Cherry Tree firefighters were sent for a smoke investigation in Cherry Tree Borough at about a quarter until 10 PM, and Blairsville and Black Lick firefighters checked out an automatic fire alarm along Martha Street in Blairsville just after 10.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure to take place on US 119 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced there will be a road closure on US 119 (Hampton Avenue) in Punxsutawney Borough for the replacement of a railroad grade crossing. Starting July 15, Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be replacing a railroad grade crossing until July 18, which means that Hampton Avenue will be closed between […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coroner called to house fire in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The coroner was called to a house fire in Uniontown. Fayette County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that crews are battling a structure fire at 6 Elmwood Street in the city of Uniontown. The fire was called in at 11:32 a.m., according to 911. At least...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Tools, fireworks stolen in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are investigating a theft of tools and fireworks from a trailer. The victim reported to the police that a large number of tools were stolen after the lock had been cut from his trailer. The thieves also managed to damage the trailer, according to the police report. The tools […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

No injuries reported in Brentwood fire

A section of Brownsville Road in Brentwood was closed early Friday as crews battled a fire on Kaufmann Avenue. An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said Brownsville Road was closed between Towne Square Way and East Willock Road as fire crews worked to put out the residential fire. No injuries were...
BRENTWOOD, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICE DECREASES CONTINUE

Gas price averages continue to go down across Pennsylvania and across the United States. This morning, Triple-A reports the national average cost of a gallon of gas is now $4.90. That’s a drop of two cents from yesterday, and eight cents from last week. Last month, the national average was $4.59 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average this morning is $4.96 a gallon, also a two-cent drop over the last 24 hours and a seven-cent drop over the last week. Last month, Pennsylvania’s average was $4.77 a gallon.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

What’s in store for this year’s Thunder in the Valley 2022

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re a biker, a motorcycle enthusiast, or love live music and great food – Thunder in the Valley is for you! The event runs Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26 in downtown Johnstown. People coming out to enjoy the fun can expect to see an entire line up of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

QUIET DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON FRIDAY

Friday was a relatively quiet day for Indiana County First Responders. Only four calls were reported by Indiana County 911 on Friday. Two of those calls were Automatic Fire Alarms in Blairsville Borough. The first was at 12:48 PM on East Market Street and the other was at 8:30 PM on Martha Street. Blairsville and Black Lick Fire Crews responded to the scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO TRICKLE DOWN

Gas prices continued to creep down daily this week, and that trend continues today. The national average went down to $4.92 a gallon, down two cents from yesterday, and eight cents from last week, when the average price was $5.00 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average also went down below $5.00 a gallon this week, with the statewide average at $4.98 a gallon, a drop of one penny from yesterday and six cents from last week.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Rodfathers Cruise-A-Palooza Returns Sunday

A local group is getting ready for a popular summer event that will be held this weekend. The 27th annual Rodfathers Cruise-A-Palooza is planned for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street in Butler. In addition to classic cars and food, this event will also include food...
BUTLER, PA

