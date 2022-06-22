ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 Honda Accord Spied For The First Time Hiding Major Redesign

By Christopher Smith
 3 days ago
Sedans aren't dead at Honda. The long-running Accord will live to see its eleventh generation, and these spy photos of a camouflaged test car offer our first glimpse of the new model. At a glance, the overall shape appears quite similar to the current Accord. Sweeping lines with a...

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

