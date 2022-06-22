ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

GALLERY 4: Zone photoshoot behind the scenes

By Ana Conejo aconejo@tylerpaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-eight high schools with nearly 300 players from across the East Texas area...

Marshal Charlie Caldwell's procession arriving today in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The police escort of the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Sr. is expected to arrive at Interstate 49 and state Highway 175 in DeSoto Parish around 5 p.m. From there, the procession is scheduled to arrive around 5:45 p.m. in Shreveport, heading to Heavenly Gates...
3-month-old puppy Domino available for adoption in Tyler

Domino is a 3-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Domino weighs about 20 pounds now. He will be a large breed boy when he is grown. Domino is totally vetted and ready for the next chapter in his young life. Domino would thrive as a member of a family with children. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Domino, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Man shot in road rage confrontation in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was taken into custody, while the other went to the hospital after what Shreveport police call a road rage incident Saturday afternoon. Lieutenant Peter Darcy says he's not sure where it started, but it ended in the parking lot of Uptown Shopping Center in the 4800 block of Line Avenue.
Officials: Five people shot during Smith County event

Five people were shot early Sunday morning during an event in Eastern Smith County, with one victim remaining hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Officials report that at 12:35 a.m., a call was received reporting multiple gunshot victims at an event organized by Unified...
PHOTOS: Downtown protest of overturning of Roe v. Wade

People gathered in downtown Tyler Friday afternoon in protest of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The United States Supreme Court ruled to reverse nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion and leave restrictions up to the states. The high court ruled 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade...
