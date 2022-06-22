GALLERY 4: Zone photoshoot behind the scenes

Domino is a 3-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Domino weighs about 20 pounds now. He will be a large breed boy when he is grown. Domino is totally vetted and ready for the next chapter in his young life. Domino would thrive as a member of a family with children. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Domino, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO