The Open Championship to Allow LIV Golf Players

Field Level Media
 3 days ago
LIV Golf participants will be allowed to compete at the 150th Open Championship next month at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Wednesday’s announcement by the R&A follows the USGA’s decision to permit golfers from the breakaway, Saudi Arabia-funded circuit to play in last week’s U.S. Open.

“The Open is golf’s original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal,” R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said in a statement. “Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St. Andrews.

“We are focused on staging a world class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf. We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now.”

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka reportedly joined the LIV contingent that includes Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Fractured Scene

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan suspended 17 players who participated in the inaugural LIV event earlier this month outside London.

The Open Championship begins on July 14. Collin Morikawa, the defending champion, confirmed Tuesday that he is not joining the rival LIV tour.

“To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the @PGATOUR and nothing has changed. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk,” Morikawa tweeted.

