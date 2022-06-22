ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Red hot housing market starts cooling off in the Valley

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Regulators focused on horse racing industry in Arizona due to horse deaths. The high number of horse deaths in the Arizona horse racing industry has caught the eye of the Arizona Racing Commission.

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

High gas prices impacting one Arizona company’s ability to give back

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At this point, high gas prices are unfortunately nothing new to Arizonans. It’s led many in our state to change their plans to include less driving. But that lack of driving has had negative consequences for Valley company Waste Not. The Scottsdale-based company distributes...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Hundreds impacted by unemployment fraud

Racing horses have been dying at alarming rates in Arizona and now regulators are looking into what the problem is. State regulators looking into what's killing racehorses in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

How accurate are gas tips on social media?

Racing horses have been dying at alarming rates in Arizona and now regulators are looking into what the problem is. State regulators looking into what's killing racehorses in Arizona. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. State regulators and racetrack managers are trying to figure out what is killing racehorses in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they'll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it's more of a compromise.
PHOENIX, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
AZFamily

Tubac, the earliest European settlement in Arizona

TUBAC, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A short 45-minute drive south of Tucson on Interstate 19 brings you to a spot that was once the most remote part of the Spanish Empire’s New World on this continent. Located in Santa Cruz County, situated beside the Santa Cruz River, the community of Tubac is the site of the oldest European settlement in what is now Arizona. Human habitation of the area is traced back to Hohokam occupation between 300 and 1500 A.D. The Tohono O’odham people followed. The name of the community, Tubac, is derived from a Tohono O’odham name Cuwak, meaning “place of dark water.” It was the Tohono O’odham people who greeted the Jesuit missionaries when they came to convert the native people in the late 17th century.
TUBAC, AZ
AZFamily

Tax refund erroneously intercepted by Arizona in unemployment fraud case

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Samuel Thompson was expecting a state tax refund of about $500 last year. Instead, he received a letter from the Arizona Department of Economic Security. “Last year, August 18, I received this letter from DES, the first one, stating that they have automatically withheld my state refund, offset for a situation that supposedly I did,” Thompson said.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Thursday monsoon storm slams into the Valley 4pm coverage

While battling the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, a wildland firefighter lost his home and two dogs to an unrelated fire. Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple Arizona education organizations share discontent with new state budget

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Thursday, Arizona lawmakers approved the $18 billion state budget which included $1 billion for highway construction that will widen the I-10 south of Phoenix, half a billion for border security, and another $500 million for the education budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dobson Dolphins are swimming all day to raise money for the team

Viewers from around the state sent us weather videos showing rain, dust, even hail from Thursday's monsoon storms. State regulators looking into what's killing racehorses in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New Arizona law cracks down on bogus reviews from shady people

While battling the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, a wildland firefighter lost his home and two dogs to an unrelated fire. Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona wildland firefighter loses home, dogs in fire

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they’ll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it’s more of a compromise.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Viewer videos show monsoon brought rain, hail, dust to Arizona

Scattered showers moved in from the south, with central Phoenix getting up to a quarter of an inch of rain. People in northern Arizona are worried about burn scars from recent wildfires and are doing a few things to protect their homes.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tear gas used on pro-abortion protesters at Arizona's Capitol

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Arizona Capitol to voice their support for abortion. At least three abortion providers in Arizona are pausing procedures while the legal ramifications play out over Roe v. Wade being overturned.
AZFamily

State regulators looking into what's killing racehorses in Arizona

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they’ll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it’s more of a compromise.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Providers in Arizona are suspending abortion services

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — At least three providers in Arizona are putting abortions on hold due to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood Arizona and Family Planning Associates Medical Group said just hours after the decision they will be pausing all abortions. It was later confirmed Desert Star Family planning in Phoenix made the same decision. Family Planning Associates said all appointments will be canceled until further notice. Those who got an abortion before Friday can still attend their follow-up appointments.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Probe of Arizona senator’s comments on Buffalo shooting done

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee’s attorney has submitted a report to the full Senate on a probe of a Republican lawmaker’s online comments that appeared to blame the federal government for a supermarket massacre in Buffalo, New York. The report reaches no conclusions on...
BUFFALO, NY
AZFamily

Searching for Daniel Robinson, commemorative event on Saturday

State regulators and racetrack managers are trying to figure out what is killing racehorses in Arizona. New Arizona law cracks down on bogus reviews from shady people. A recently-passed law bans bloggers and influencers from blackmailing Arizona businesses with negative reviews unless they get free stuff.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

ADOT says new dust detection system is working

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When monsoon thunderstorms collapse in the desert, it can kick up a wall of dust that turns Arizona highways into a danger zone. On a ten-mile stretch of Interstate 10 between Eloy and Picacho Peak in Southern Arizona, the Arizona Department of Transportation is implementing a program to help drivers stay safe in one of the worst places in the state for blowing dust. There are 13 visibility detectors along with cameras, and their own radar that can detect dust storms more than 40 miles away.
ARIZONA STATE

