Travelers can park for free at Worcester Regional Airport this summer

By Kristi Palma
 3 days ago

Free parking has been extended through Sept. 30.

A Worcester Regional Airport sign in Worcester. Dina Rudick / The Boston Globe

Travelers at Worcester Regional Airport will save money on parking this summer.

Massport announced on Tuesday that its free parking period, which began last year in celebration of the return of flying, will continue through Sept. 30.

“We are excited to welcome more travelers back this summer season,” said Andy Davis, airport director, in a statement. “By offering free parking, we hope we can ease the burden a little bit for people and make the overall travel experience less stressful.”

Worcester Regional Airport is home to three major airlines: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and JetBlue. The airlines offer five daily nonstop flights to New York and Florida.

JetBlue offers two daily routes to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and one daily route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Delta offers a daily flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport. And American Airlines has daily nonstop service to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Massport owns and operates Worcester Regional Airport. The airport celebrated its 75th anniversary last year.

