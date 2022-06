Don’t forget Market in the Park this Saturday, June 25, at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Heritage Park. Market will also be held July 9 and July 23. It’s a great time to purchase seasonal vegetables and produce, but you might find other items you’d like to purchase as well. Market in the Park is sponsored by the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce. Shown is one of the vendors from the first Market, June 11.

ATMORE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO