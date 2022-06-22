4 more performances of ‘Legally Blonde, The Musical’
Cross Community Players presents four more performances of “Legally Blonde the Musical” at the Maple Grove Town Green, 7991 Main St., this weekend.
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door or online at crossplayers.org. Admission is $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors 65 and older. Children 5 and under get in free.
Bring a chair or blanket, bug spray and a non perishable food item or a school supply for CROSS Services.
Concessions will be sold, but you are welcome to pack a picnic meal. No glass or alcohol.
CCP’s mission is to weave artistic expression with charitable support.
