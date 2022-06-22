ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

4 more performances of ‘Legally Blonde, The Musical’

Press & News
Press & News
 3 days ago

Cross Community Players presents four more performances of “Legally Blonde the Musical” at the Maple Grove Town Green, 7991 Main St., this weekend.

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or online at crossplayers.org. Admission is $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors 65 and older. Children 5 and under get in free.

Bring a chair or blanket, bug spray and a non perishable food item or a school supply for CROSS Services.

Concessions will be sold, but you are welcome to pack a picnic meal. No glass or alcohol.

CCP’s mission is to weave artistic expression with charitable support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Legally Blonde#Alcohol#Perishable Food#Performing#Musical Theater#Ccp
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
181
Followers
276
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy