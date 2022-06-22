Clark County man charged with 8th OVI offense
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County man has been charged with an OVI offense for the eighth time, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.Man points gun at drivers after fiery I-75 NB crash
At 1:43 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Springfield police called troopers from OSHP to Henry Street in Springfield to help with a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they identified the man as Travis Delpinal and saw he displayed signs of impairment. Troopers arrested the man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.Beavercreek family, 4-year-old killed in Kentucky crash
This is the eighth time Delphinal has been convicted of OVI, and his third felony conviction, OSHP said. He has now been incarcerated in the Clark County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 1