Clark County man charged with 8th OVI offense

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County man has been charged with an OVI offense for the eighth time, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.

At 1:43 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Springfield police called troopers from OSHP to Henry Street in Springfield to help with a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they identified the man as Travis Delpinal and saw he displayed signs of impairment. Troopers arrested the man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

This is the eighth time Delphinal has been convicted of OVI, and his third felony conviction, OSHP said. He has now been incarcerated in the Clark County Jail.

