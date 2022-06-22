Clemson's latest commit says Tigers 'got a lot more players coming'

Clemson has picked up 10 commitments from the class of 2023 in the month of June alone. And after each and every announcement, you can count on one of Clemson’s verbal commits to tell you that the Tigers aren’t finished.

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star defensive end AJ Hoffler became the latest prospect to pledge to Clemson on his mother’s birthday Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s commitment, Hoffler joins a class that includes Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star safety Kylen Webb, Rockwall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton and Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon.

Of the 10 prospects that have publicly pledged to Clemson in June, seven of those were on campus as official visitors during the June 3-5 weekend.

Speaking with The Clemson Insider prior to his public announcement, we asked Hoffler his thoughts on how Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class has quickly and not so quietly come together since the official visit weekend.

“I can’t say anything else, but we got a lot more players coming that are really talented,” Hoffler said. “It’s been good because all of us at a certain time, we’ve all been trying to keep it as quiet as possible. It’s been kind of fun just trying to see who can be as quiet as possible with the media and try not to give anything away. ”

“Even if some who didn’t commit, we all bonded really well,” he continued. “So, that was another thing. I bonded with the recruits and the players. It’s just been really fun getting to know all of them because they’re all real good football players and even better people.”

Hoffler has become the third defensive lineman to pledge to Clemson in this cycle, joining Ojiegbe and a fellow Peach State native in Burley.

“I knew Vic and David before the OV,” Hoffler said. “I’ve been friends with Vic for a while, but I met David on my first time there and we’ve been talking ever since. And then when he committed, he’s just been talking to me about trying to get me. Me and Vic and the other guys that we might get, I’ve gotten real close with all of them.

“It’s just been real good building relationships because I think all of us can take something from each other’s games and help improve ourselves when we get to Clemson and get to play on the same team. So, I’m just real excited to get to grow with them, talk with them and play with them — once we get there — it’s been all good.”

With Tuesday’s addition of Hoffler, Clemson’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 4 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings and No. 5 nationally by Rivals.

And just so you know, they aren’t finished adding either.

