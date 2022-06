CARSON CITY — The Nevada Mining Association, in partnership with the Nevada Division of Minerals, hosted the 2022 Northern Nevada Mineral Workshop this week. The free, two-day, action-packed workshop educated Nevada K-12 teachers about rocks, minerals, mining, and everything in between, increasing knowledge of earth sciences, how to analyze information to develop lesson plans, and highlighted the importance of mining and its role in today’s society.

