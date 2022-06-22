City Council at odds with Boston history

Prior to 1776, there was no place on the planet identified as the United States of America. Boston was the largest town of the Colony of Massachusetts Bay, an English settlement that included what are now the states of Massachusetts and Maine. Europeans arrived there from 1630 to 1691, and they...
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
The panel tasked with identifying candidates to become Boston Police Commissioner has submitted a list of four finalists to Mayor Michelle Wu, putting the city’s search for a top cop into its final stage. Retired Supreme Judicial Court Justice Geraldine Hines, who chairs the search committee, said the panel...
The Boston City Council last week unanimously approved a measure to “acknowledge, condemn and apologize for the role played by the City of Boston in the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the ongoing detrimental impacts experienced by the Black people of Boston,” marking the latest step in the continued fight by councilors to win reparations for Bostonians impacted by slavery.
BOSTON — Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley plans to recommend that Boston Public Schools be declared as an “underperforming district.”. In a statement, a department of education spokesperson said, “I wanted to let you know that DESE, BPS and City officials were unable to come to agreement. Therefore, Commissioner Riley will recommend to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday that they vote to declare Boston Public Schools an underperforming district- this is not receivership but gives the Commissioner the authority to appoint an accountability monitor along with some other oversight ability.”
Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
A small group of anti-vaccine protesters returned to outside Mayor Michelle Wu's Roslindale home Wednesday evening, several of them shouting through megaphones so loudly that neighbors came out to confront them. The neighborhood had been quiet for a period after the passage in April of a new city ordinance barring...
State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz left the Massachusetts governor's race on Thursday, though she said she would keep her name on the ballot for the Democratic primary. Chang-Díaz qualified for the ballot at the state Democratic convention but had consistently been trailing in the polls behind Attorney General Maura Healey. Massachusetts' primary elections are set for Tuesday, Sept. 6.
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating an alleged violent assault on a 20-year-old musician outside South Station. The incident, which was caught on video by witnesses and has been shared widely on social media, happened near Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street. Family and friends of Adam Neufell tell Boston...
It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of downtown Boston Friday evening, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
BOSTON — The United States Supreme Court struck down a New York gun law by a vote of 6-3. That ruling will likely have an impact in Massachusetts. Boston University Professor Michael Ulrich, an Assistant Professor of Health, Law, Ethics & Human Rights at Boston University feels the ruling did not take into account this country’s current gun dilemma.
BOSTON — (AP) — A Connecticut woman who says she's descended from slaves who are portrayed in widely published, historical photos owned by Harvard University can sue the school for emotional distress, Massachusetts' highest court ruled Thursday. The state's Supreme Judicial Court partly vacated a lower court ruling...
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The United States Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts announced charges against a lawyer from Somerville who allegedly tried to bribe a local police chief in an effort to secure approval for a marijuana dispensary. 54-year-old Sean O’Donovan was indicted on two counts of honest services wire...
A 24-year-old self-described “community organizer” is challenging state Rep. Kenneth Gordon for the Democratic nomination for state representative on the Sept. 6 primary election ballot. Timmy Sullivan’s campaign focus is solely on state and national issues, especially energy sustainability and reduced in-state college tuition. The district comprises...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A major ruling coming out of the Massachusetts supreme court in favor of a Norwich woman. Tamara Lanier claims Harvard University has been exploiting pictures of her ancestors by using them in banners and textbooks. She sued the university and tonight she got the green...
BOSTON — Hundreds of construction workers were evacuated from a downtown high-rise on Congress Street, Friday, as a fire struck the 20th floor of the 43 story building that’s currently under construction. Annisha Simpson is a carpenter working on the building. Simpson was on the 32nd floor when...
The city councilor apologized, but critics say the tweet plays into anti-Semitic tropes. A Boston city councilor is facing backlash after she sent a tweet Thursday morning that critics say plays on anti-Semitic tropes. First-term Councilor Kendra Lara, who is from and represents the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, tweeted and later...
An award-winning restaurant in Massachusetts just announced that it would be shut down after 15 years in business. While it's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors, the truth is that these things happen all the time. In today's competitive landscape, businesses must constantly innovate and adapt to survive.
Food trends come and go, but America's love for thick, tender, juicy steaks is something that shows no signs of dying out. In Boston, you'll find some of the finest steakhouses in the country, serving up classic cuts like filet mignon alongside wagyu beef, fresh seafood, and tasty side dishes. If you have a hankering for red meat, here are four of the best steakhouses in Boston.
Last month, Rayla Campbell made history, becoming the first Black woman to make Massachusetts' statewide ballot as a candidate for secretary of state. Recent shocking comments about the state's education system drew some negative press, but Campbell says if she wins, her focus would be on the ballot box. Campbell...
