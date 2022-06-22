ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro 2022 will come ‘too soon’ for Northern Ireland, claims manager Kenny Shiels

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Kenny Shiels has admitted Northern Ireland’s presence at Euro 2022 this summer has probably come too soon.

Shiels’ side booked their ticket for the tournament in England, which gets under way next month, with a play-off victory over Ukraine to seal their first ever qualification for a major event, but he is under no illusions as to the task they face.

Northern Ireland have been drawn in a group with the hosts, Austria and Norway, three sides their manager believes will have a say in the latter stages of the competition.

He said: “We’ve probably reached these finals too soon in terms of being ready, but we’ll see because I hope the girls can contradict that and go and get a result against Norway and get a result against Austria as well.”

Shiels’ side, who are ranked 47 by Fifa, take on 19th-placed Belgium in a friendly in Antwerp on Thursday evening in their only warm-up game – he had hoped to arrange three – having seen the Belgians lose 3-0 to England at Molineux last week.

Asked what he had learned from that encounter, Shiels said: “We learned that they’re better than us. But they’re good yardsticks.

“You can see how good England are, the best team in the world, best players in the world, so you would expect them to win it.

“I think everybody expects England to win the Euros and probably you’re looking at Norway as being potential finalists, so I would think if you were to ask people in the women’s game, ‘Can you predict the final?’, two of them will probably come from our group.

“But we don’t look at that. I’m not versed to talk about who’s going to win it, I just want to do as well for my country as I can so that the players get some experience, some happiness, everything.

“We’ve been deprived of happy things in our lives this last two years – you don’t need me to explain what they are with the pandemic and all that stuff and the fuel rise and the cost of living.

“I just want people to be happy and I’m in a position to try to influence that.”

Shiels will name his squad for the finals on Monday, by which time he will have to have made a decision on his lingering fitness doubts, including over skipper Marissa Callaghan.

He met up with his players having found himself at the centre of controversy the last time they were together.

His assertion after April’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by England in Belfast that women’s teams tend to concede goals in clusters because the players are “more emotional than men” was roundly condemned, although he swiftly received the backing of his players.

Shields, who later apologised, insisted his comments were misinterpreted.

He said: “Sometimes people in your profession can misinterpret intentionally, and that’s exactly what happened.

“But I’m not going back there. We’re looking to see how well we can do in the Euros.”

The Independent

As summit host, Spain urges NATO to watch its southern flank

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is certain to dominate an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid, Spain and other member nations are quietly pushing the Western alliance to consider how mercenaries aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin are spreading Moscow's influence to Africa.As the host of the summit taking place from Tuesday to Thursday, Spain wants to emphasize its proximity to Africa as it lobbies for a greater focus on Europe’s southern flank in a new document outlining NATO's vision of its security challenges and tasks. The Strategic Concept is NATO’s most important working document after the North Atlantic Treaty...
POLITICS
The Independent

Polio outbreak is ‘jolt’ needed to tackle falling child vaccine uptake ‘before it’s too late’, expert warns

The UK polio outbreak should be the “jolt” that is needed to tackle falling vaccine rates in children “before it is too late”, a leading scientific adviser to the government has warned.The proportion of infants and toddlers vaccinated against childhood diseases in England has fallen in the past five years and experts say the recent detection of polio in London wastewater provides a warning of a potential resurgence of other illnesses, such as measles.Figures show that fewer children across the country received a vaccine in 2020/21 to protect against measles, mumps, rubella, polio, diphtheria and rotavirus, compared to 2016/17. London...
WORLD
The Independent

Gareth Bale announces move to Los Angeles FC

Wales forward Gareth Bale has confirmed he is set to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC when his contract with Real Madrid expires.The five-time Champions League winner is soon to be a free agent and is looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff following the end of a nine-year stay at the Bernabeu, but will now continue his career with a switch to the United States.See you soon, Los Angeles. 👊 @LAFC @LAFC3252 pic.twitter.com/GVP8WVWLPe—...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

UK Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

The UK Athletics Championships come to a close in Manchester this afternoon. The meet is taking place ahead of a packed summer and will act as qualification for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The Commonwealth Games will also be held in Birmingham with many of the stars named in England’s 72-strong athletics squad set to compete. There was plenty of drama on Saturday as Daryll Neita shocked Dina Asher-Smith by taking her 100m title. Laura Muir claimed the 1500m title while Jake Wightman took the men’s 1500m crown. The final day of action will see finals in the...
SPORTS
The Independent

First results from 2021 census in England and Wales to be published this week

Early signs of the impact of Covid-19 on the UK’s population growth could emerge this week, when the first results from the 2021 census in England and Wales are released.Estimates of the population size in every local authority area will be published on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), along with a breakdown by age and sex.There will also be figures showing the change in population since the last census in 2011.The number of people living in England and Wales grew by a record 7% in the decade to 2011, to reach 56.1 million.A similar leap in the...
U.K.
The Independent

Wayne Pivac keeps focus on ‘good stuff’ from disappointing Six Nations campaign

Wayne Pivac wants Wales to “focus on the good stuff” that emerged from their last Guinness Six Nations campaign as they prepare to tackle world champions South Africa.Wales have been written off in most quarters ahead of Tests against the Springboks in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.They ended the last Six Nations with a first home defeat against Italy, finishing fifth, with only the Azzurri below them.But the 2021 Six Nations champions lost narrowly to England at Twickenham, and arguably gave eventual champions France their toughest test before going down 13-9 in Cardiff.“If we can hold South Africa to one...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ban on Russian gold will ‘strike at heart of Putin’s war machine’ says Johnson

The UK, US, Canada and Japan will ban imports of Russian gold in the latest stage of the effort to cripple Russia’s economy in response to the war in Ukraine.Gold exports were worth £12.6 billion to Russia in 2021 and its importance has increased since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as oligarchs have rushed to buy bullion to avoid the impact of sanctions, Downing Street said.Officials believe that because London is a major gold-trading hub, UK sanctions will have a huge impact on Mr Putin’s ability to raise funds to finance his war effort.The measures we have announced today will...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Is England vs New Zealand on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test

England face New Zealand in the final Test of their three-match series having already sewn up victory with two wins from the opening two. The hosts entertain at Headingley having earned an insurmountable 2-0 lead at Lord’s and Trent Bridge. The third Test in Yorkshire took a thrilling turn on Saturday evening as Matthew Potts, Joe Root and Jack Leach picked up a wicket each to leave England in control. New Zealand will resume today 137 runs ahead with five wickets down but the momentum has swung in England’s direction heading into day four. Here is everything you need to...
SPORTS
