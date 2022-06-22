ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico County Department of Public Works hosting hiring event June 29

By Krystian Hajduczka
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Henrico County Department of Public Works is hosting a fast-track hiring event on June 29.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henrico Theatre in Highland Springs.

Final phase of Broad Street construction project begins

Interviews will take place and applications will be filled out on site. The only thing people should bring is their resume and driving record.

For more information, visit the department’s website .

