Henrico County Department of Public Works hosting hiring event June 29

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Henrico County Department of Public Works is hosting a fast-track hiring event on June 29.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henrico Theatre in Highland Springs.

Interviews will take place and applications will be filled out on site. The only thing people should bring is their resume and driving record.

For more information, visit the department’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.