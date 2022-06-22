Massive NJ Forest Wildfire Is 95 Percent Contained, Officials Say

A wildfire at Wharton State Forest Photo Credit: Facebook/ NJ Forest Fire Service

A massive wildfire that destroyed 13,500 acres in New Jersey's largest forest is 95 percent contained, authorities said.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service released the latest update on Wednesday, June 22.

The fire at Wharton State Forest extended to the townships of Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica.

There is an ongoing investigation into an illegal campfire which has been determined to be the cause of the fire, state officials said.

Anyone with information can contact the Division B office at 609-726-9010.

