ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Mills, MD

Great Mills Man Apprehended For Armed Robbery In St. Mary's County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDeUc_0gIbUc3Q00
Jaonta Amin Thompson Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The investigation into an armed robbery led to the apprehension of a wanted suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on his victim during a planned meet-up in Maryland, authorities announced.

On Monday, June 13, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21200 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park where there was a reported robbery.

The victim told responding deputies that she met the suspect - later identified as Great Mills resident Jaonta Amin Thompson, 21 - in the parking lot and got into his vehicle to purchase property.

During the deal, it is alleged that Thompson took out a firearm and threatened his victim before stealing cash.

On Tuesday, June 21, Thompson was identified by investigators and arrested without incident.

Thompson was charged with:

  • Armed robbery;
  • Robbery;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault.

He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

“Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637),” officials noted.

“Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Spitting Suspect Apprehended After Making Threats In St. Mary's County

A man violating a court-issued protective order is facing new charges in Maryland after allegedly threatening his victim and spitting on a sheriff’s deputy attempting to arrest him, authorities announced. Leonardtown resident Michael Griffin, 43, was busted by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June...
WTOP

Police: Waldorf man set sister’s house on fire, stole neighbor’s car to get away

A Waldorf man was arrested Wednesday evening for setting his sister’s Maryland house on fire and stealing a vehicle in hopes of getting away. Charles County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Randall Wayne Crowder Jr, 42, not long after he fled his sisters’ house in the 9200 block of Kris Drive in White Plains, Maryland, in a vehicle he had stolen from a neighbor after the house fire broke out.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Mills, MD
City
Leonardtown, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Lexington Park, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Great Mills, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police Seek Answers In Fatal Howard County Road-Rage Shooting

Months later, police authorities in Maryland are still seeking answers as they continue investigating a fatal road-rage incident on I-95 in Howard County that left a father of six dead. Anne Arundel resident Charlie Marks IV, 42, of Pasadena, was located by Maryland State Police troopers on Sunday, Jan. 30...
mocoshow.com

Bowie Man Arrested for Attempted Carjacking in Montgomery County

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 26-year-old Louis Katty Telliano, of Bowie, for an attempted carjacking that occurred on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. At approximately 10:49 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the Shell/Dash In gas station in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 6/16/2022, TFC E. Ruggles and TFC C. DiToto conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Adkins Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Crack Cocaine. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Keenan Anthony Berry, 26 of Lexington Park, MD. A search of Berry’s person also revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Berry was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizens
clayconews.com

Maryland State Police Identifies Troopers Who Apprehended Murder Suspect In The June 9th Washington County Shootings

SMITHSBURG, MD – Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who helped apprehend the man charged with shooting five people, including three fatally and injuring a Maryland state trooper Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Washington County. The troopers helped apprehend Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia. He...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

14-Year-Old Shot In P.G. County Leaving Laundromat With Mom

RIVERDALE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is urging anyone with information on a shooting Tuesday evening in Riverdale to contact detectives. The victim in this case is a 14-year-old boy who detectives believe was not the intended target. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries but...
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
WBOC

Laurel Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department in Delaware is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the man pictured above. The suspect is allegedly involved in a bank robbery that took place today at the Bank of Delmarva. Laurel Police is asking anyone with information to forward it to Ptlm. Howard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Man shot attempting to escape carjacker in Southeast DC

A man is in the hospital after he was shot following a carjacking in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning. It happened a little after 1 a.m. when police say the man was carjacked. The carjacker then drove him from Prince George’s County through the District attempting to get the victim to withdraw money from ATMs.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Arrested in Woodbridge Road Rage Shooting: Police

Police say they've arrested a man who fired multiple shots at a car during a road rage incident last month. Meliodas Catori Okami Scindian, 21, of Woodbridge, faces multiple charges linked to the May 6 shooting in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said. A 47-year-old man told police that he …
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
299K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy