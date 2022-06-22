ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens Player Jaylon Ferguson Dead At 26

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xLP2_0gIbUYTO00
Jay Ferguson Photo Credit: Jay Ferguson (Instagram)

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Tuesday night at the age of 26, reports NBC News.

The Ravens did not disclose details surrounding Ferguson's death, the outlet reports.

Ferguson was preparing for his fourth season with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted in 2019.

This is a developing story, check back for more.

Comments / 1

 

Related
Daily Voice

Veteran Maryland Officer Dies Off-Duty

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the death of one of their own, officials say. Corporal Terry Middleton passed away while off-duty at his home late last week, Prince George's County Police say. The dad of four was a 16-year veteran of the agency assigned to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Young Pennsylvania Men Found Dead In Overturned Car In Maryland

Two young men from Pennsylvania were killed when their car overturned in Carroll County, MD early Sunday, June 19, authorities said. Kyler Jace Robinson, 20, was behind the wheel and Wesley Owen Singh, 19, was in the passenger's seat when police found the 2022 Hyundai Kona upside-down on Manchester Road just before 4 a.m., State Police said.
Daily Voice

Notorious NJ Serial Killer Charged With Murder Of Dance Teacher At Popular Long Island Mall

Another female victim has been added to the list of imprisoned 75-year-old New Jersey serial killer Richard Cottingham, thanks to advances in DNA technology. Cottingham was arraigned on Long Island via videoconference Wednesday from South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton for the 1968 slaying of a New Hyde Park woman in the parking lot of the popular Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Voice

Beloved Morris County Pizzeria Owner Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Route 206 Crash

Support is on the rise for a beloved Morris County pizzeria owner who was airlifted with several serious injuries following a major crash on Route 206 in Morris County. Giuseppe Penza — “family man” and owner of Frank’s Pizzeria in Mount Olive — was flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital with serious spinal injuries, a broken hip, a shattered shoulder, and other major injuries following the Route 206 crash on Wednesday, June 15, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Rapper Critically Injured, Companion Stable In Edgewater Shooting

A rapper known as "the Bronx Justin Bieber" was in emergency surgery after he and another man were shot in Edgewater shortly after midnight Wednesday. Tione Jayden Merritt, 21, also known as "Lil Tjay" was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Daily Voice has learned. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
Daily Voice

Teen Riding Scooter Dies In Late Night Baltimore Hit-Run

A teenager riding a scooter was killed in a late-night hit-and-run crash in Baltimore, authorities said. The 19-year-old victim was struck by the vehicle who fled the scene on the 300 block of Light Street around 11:13 p.m., Sunday, June 19, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was transported to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Birthday Girl Buys $50K Lottery Ticket From Local Gas Station

A birthday girl is planning to add to her retirement account after taking a chance on a lucky lottery ticket in Baltimore, officials say. The 65-year-old was about to catch the bus home when she decided to stop at the Stadium Osprey Crown gas station at 501 E 33rd Street and try her luck at a Show Me $50,000! scratch-off, according to the Maryland Lottery.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

