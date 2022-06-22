ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Concerned citizen tails hit-and-run driver in Crawford County

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cs6kW_0gIbUVpD00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A driver was arrested following a hit and run after he was tailed by a concerned citizen.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 58-year-old male of Waterford in a gray Chevy Silverado allegedly drove off the road and struck a mailbox in the 26000 block of Highway 6 and 19 in Cambridge Township. The truck blew out a tire but the driver kept driving. The incident occurred at about 7:12 p.m. on June 18.

Another motorist noticed the accident and called the police. The caller followed the pickup truck.

Suspect arrested for handgun threat at Crawford County bar

The pickup truck pulled off of Highway 19 onto Waterhouse Road. A white GMC truck arrived and picked up the driver and began driving north on Highway 19. Meanwhile, the caller still was on the phone with the police and relaying the situation.

The GMC was stopped by police and the Silverado driver was identified and told to return to his damaged pickup truck.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

According to the police report, police conducted a field sobriety test on the driver. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Meadville Hospital for a blood draw. Troopers processed the driver at the station and he was then released to the custody of his wife.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office investigating Hanover fire

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies, Forestville Fire and mutual aid responded to a residential fire on Bennett State Road around 8:30 Saturday morning. The residence was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Forestville Fire later requested the Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Team, as […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Waterford, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
explore venango

Spike Strips Deployed After Pursuit Suspect Crashes into Police Car

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ohio man who crashed into a state police vehicle during a police chase is facing charges of felony assault, fleeing, and various DUI-related offenses. According to Mercer-based State Police, around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle driven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Chevy#Gmc#Meadville Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Mercer County man headed for trial after police standoff

A trial has been ordered for a Mercer County man accused of holding police at bay during a half-day-long standoff in Clarks Mills. A district magistrate on Thursday ordered that the case of 33-year-old Michael Scott be held for common pleas court. Scott is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, making...
explore venango

Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash That Left Harrisville Man Seriously Injured

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a Harrisville man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred as a 1996 Harley-Davidson FXS operated by 46-year-old Joseph E. Cooke, of Harrisville, was traveling eastbound on State Route 208, near Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County, around 9:59 p.m. on May 25.
HARRISVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Gun stolen from car in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A gun owner returned to his car to find his gun was missing. The 26-year-old male victim reported the incident on June 20. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the victim was staying at his girlfriend’s house in Meadville on the evening of June 18. He reportedly told police that’s when he […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Police Seek Driver Responsible For Fiery Crash In Chautauqua County

SHERIDAN – Law enforcement in Chautauqua County are seeking the driver responsible for causing a fiery crash on Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 20 near Aldrich Road in the Town of Sheridan after a TPS fuel truck struck a wheel that fell off of a van headed in the other direction of travel on the two-laned roadway.
butlerradio.com

Butler Woman Hits Parked Cars

A Butler woman damaged several parked cars in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street around 8:00 yesterday morning. Butler Township Police say that 43-year-old Amy Scheibel hit a parked Monte Carlo, pushing it into another parked car. The Monte Carlo ended up in a neighbor’s yard, and the other vehicle spun across the road into a utility pole.
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Suspect arrested for handgun threat at Crawford County bar

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot. The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested At Jamestown Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN – A wanted man is in police custody after he was arrested at a Jamestown convenience store on Wednesday night. Jamestown Police report officers responded to the 7-Eleven on N. Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, 19-year-old Xavier Ramos was identified at the scene and it was...
JAMESTOWN, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy