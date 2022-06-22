Concerned citizen tails hit-and-run driver in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A driver was arrested following a hit and run after he was tailed by a concerned citizen.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 58-year-old male of Waterford in a gray Chevy Silverado allegedly drove off the road and struck a mailbox in the 26000 block of Highway 6 and 19 in Cambridge Township. The truck blew out a tire but the driver kept driving. The incident occurred at about 7:12 p.m. on June 18.

Another motorist noticed the accident and called the police. The caller followed the pickup truck.

The pickup truck pulled off of Highway 19 onto Waterhouse Road. A white GMC truck arrived and picked up the driver and began driving north on Highway 19. Meanwhile, the caller still was on the phone with the police and relaying the situation.

The GMC was stopped by police and the Silverado driver was identified and told to return to his damaged pickup truck.

According to the police report, police conducted a field sobriety test on the driver. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Meadville Hospital for a blood draw. Troopers processed the driver at the station and he was then released to the custody of his wife.

