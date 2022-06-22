ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Crews Continue To Restore Power In The Northland

By Emma Propp
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNESOTA — Storms from Monday night have been keeping Minnesota Power crews busy from storm-related outages. At the height of the...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads. Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RANDALL, MN
Bring Me The News

Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

Nearly stationary thunderstorms dumped huge rain totals on central Minnesota Thursday night, and more rain and storms continue to impact the area Friday morning with more expected Friday night. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office posted pictures. "Multiple emergency personnel are out checking residences in the city of Randall due to...
RANDALL, MN
Bring Me The News

30 people evacuated as flooding hammers small town in central Minnesota

The nearly stationary thunderstorms that hammered central Minnesota Thursday night into Friday morning left the small town of Randall under water. Located about 50 miles north of St. Cloud, the town of 580 residents was inundated with heavy rain, resulting in the evacuation of around 30 residents, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.
KARE 11

Heavy rain causes mass flooding in Randall, Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Heavy Rain Overnight Causes Flooding Around St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- After several inches of rain fell overnight, there is a lot of street flooding in the St. Cloud metro area. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .79 inches of rain up until midnight on Thursday. They say we've had an additional 3.32 inches of rain since midnight (as of 6:00 a.m.) for a total of 4.11 inches of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Rainfall Totals from Around the St. Cloud Metro Area

ST. CLOUD -- Some eye-popping rain totals are coming in from overnight. The Minnesota Climatology Office says the highest total they've seen so far is 7.4 inches of rain in Randall. Weather observes say 5.93 inches of rain fell northwest of Sartell, there are reports of 5.50 and 4.86 inches both from Sauk Rapids, 4.61 inches in St. Joseph, and 4.20 inches in St. Cloud.
WJON

Flood Watch Issued for St. Cloud, Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for part of central Minnesota. It will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning. The counties included in the flood watch are Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, Todd, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Isanti. Area creeks and streams...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 108

Watch What Happens When Cars Crash Into Steel Cables On Minnesota Highways

Ever notice the different barricades on roadways and wonder how exactly they work or how they differ from each other?. It can be very difficult to drive in Minnesota, especially during the winter months. I've always been curious on how those steel cables work on highways throughout Minnesota. The Minnesota...
Kat Kountry 105

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
lptv.org

Highway 371 Construction Project Near Brainerd Underway

Road crossovers for centerline culverts continued Wednesday along Highway 371 near Brainerd. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is completing crossovers on Highway 371, Crow Wing County Road 125, and the Brainerd International Raceway entrance. They paved a portion of the crossovers Wednesday afternoon and will be completing the remainder of them on Thursday, June 23rd. This will allow traffic to run head-to-head depending on where the culvert work is at.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

As gas prices continue to surge ahead of summer holidays, Minnesota marinas navigate pain at the pump

BAYPORT, Minn. -- As Minnesota's average price for gasoline maintains a price near $4.75 a gallon heading into the heart of summer, marinas along the St. Croix River are averaging prices up to $2 more."What we thought might be highs last year are considered low this year," said Kori Derrick-Cisewski, the Bayport Marina Association's general manager. Derrick-Cisewski says an early procurement of the marina's gas for the season means they're able to sell it for $5.69 a gallon. Up the road, she says other marinas are forced to charge a dollar more. Still, the high prices are already leaving their...
BAYPORT, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota weekly #fishing report -June 23

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 23, 2022. Summer patterns are taking hold. Walleye and other species are responding to minnnows as well as leeches. It won’t be long until leeches and crawlers out-produce minnows. The best bite windows are now during morning and evening hours. Please note that...
MINNESOTA STATE

