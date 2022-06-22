ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

Update: Wamego police chief won’t return after suspension

By Michael Dakota
 3 days ago

WAMEGO (KSNT) – Wamego Police Chief Mike Baker’s employment with the City of Wamego ended this morning on June 22.

In a letter addressed to Baker, City Manager Stacie Eichem states the reason for Baker’s firing includes insubordination, inability to get along with fellow employees, and conduct unbecoming of a city employee.

Baker confirmed with KSNT 27 News that he was relieved of his duties as police chief, but calls the accusations “unsubstantiated allegations.” Baker said he is in contact with legal counsel.

“I still do not have any specifics about what I allegedly did wrong. I would like to thank everyone who has shown continued support during this time. I am truly humbled and blessed,” Baker said in a statement.

2 dead in Clay County crash

Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem announced on June 22 that the police chief she suspended just a week ago will not return to his position.

Deputy Chief of Police, Paul Schliffke, was named as Interim Chief of Police until the position can be filled permanently, according to Eichem.

Chief Mike Baker was notified at 4:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon , June 13, by City Manager Stacie Eichem that he was being suspended from June 13 to June 20. He was told in a letter that prior to returning to work he would have to meet with the city manager.

However, a family spokeswoman told 27 News the scheduled meeting between Eichem and Baker has been postponed. According to the spokeswoman, Baker arrived at City Hall for the meeting, where Eichem gave him another letter stating the meeting had been canceled.

The letter said the suspension includes all activities relating to the job duties.

In a statement, Eichem said, “The City of Wamego would like to thank Mike Baker for his service to Wamego and its Citizens.  We wish him well in the future.”

KSNT News

KSNT News

