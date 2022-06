Two wild horses from Utah, currently housed in Saginaw County, had escaped from their enclosure on Sunday, June 19 and were finally captured Thursday, June 23. The mustang mares are part of a federal Bureau of Land Management program controlling the populations of wild horses in the American west. They were housed at a ranch near S. Fenmore Rd. and M-57 in Chapin Township for about two months before escaping. Some local farmers complained about the horses trampling and eating crops.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO