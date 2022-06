SAN ANTONIO -- VIA Metropolitan Transit wants to get your feedback on a new project to help get you moving faster and further throughout the city. VIA held its public meeting Saturday on its first Advanced Rapid Transit project. They're proposing a 12-mile corridor connecting the San Antonio Airport area along San Pedro Avenue through downtown and south to the San Antonio Missions area. VIA says their buses would come about every 10-minutes.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO