Mechanicsburg, PA

GoFundMe tops $20K for Mechanicsburg pitcher Luke Morgan following heart surgery

By Eric F. Epler
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A GoFundMe account in support of Mechanicsburg senior baseball player Luke Morgan has topped $20,000 in less than three weeks. Morgan, a pitcher and first baseman for the Wildcats, was admitted to a local hospital on June 3 with an accelerated heart rate. After being life-lined to UPMC...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

