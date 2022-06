LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout July. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. July’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including potatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers and zucchini.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO