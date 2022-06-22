3 people shot in drive-by shooting at Northeast Baltimore shopping center, police say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators have determined that a Hanover man who was found shot in the head inside of an SUV in the city Sunday was initially injured near Carroll Park in South Baltimore, according to authorities. Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA around 4:30 a.m. Police found a damaged 2022 Hyundai Tucson near Interstate 95 and Caton Avenue. Inside, they located 25-year-old Sai Nakka who was seated in the driver’s seat. Nakka was suffering from head trauma, according to authorities. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Baltimore Police Department announced on Friday that investigators had traced the shooting to the 2100 block of Washington Boulevard. The department’s homicide detectives would be leading the investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

