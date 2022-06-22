ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

3 people shot in drive-by shooting at Northeast Baltimore shopping center, police say

By Chris Berinato, Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police said three people were shot in a drive-by shooting Wednesday at a shopping center in Northeast Baltimore. Police say the shooting happened just before 10 a.m at Parkside Shopping Center in the 5000 block of Sinclair Lane. According to investigators, an unidentified...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Detectives Trace Deadly Shooting That Caused Crash To Area Near Baltimore’s Carroll Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators have determined that a Hanover man who was found shot in the head inside of an SUV in the city Sunday was initially injured near Carroll Park in South Baltimore, according to authorities. Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA around 4:30 a.m. Police found a damaged 2022 Hyundai Tucson near Interstate 95 and Caton Avenue.  Inside, they located 25-year-old Sai Nakka who was seated in the driver’s seat. Nakka was suffering from head trauma, according to authorities. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Baltimore Police Department announced on Friday that investigators had traced the shooting to the 2100 block of Washington Boulevard. The department’s homicide detectives would be leading the investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two people shot, one killed early Saturday morning

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate shootings in the early morning hours of Saturday. Police said just before 2 a.m., officers in East Baltimore responded to reports of shots fired. Once on scene near North Port Street, police located a 41-year-old man with non-life threatening...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

40-Year-Old Man Shot Near Busy West Baltimore Intersection

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 40-year-old man near a busy intersection in West Baltimore Thursday, according to authorities. Someone shot the man in the head in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, which intersects with Pennsylvania Avenue, and fled on foot around 7:05 p.m., police said. An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BPD: 18-year-old man found fatally shot, burned in Morrell Park

The death of an 18-year-old man was ruled a homicide after his body was found severely burned in Morrell Park, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2500 block of Georgetown Road, where they found a man severely burned near railroad tracks. Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Shopping Center#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Shots fired at officers in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police confirm to FOX45 News that shots were fired at police officers this afternoon. Investigators sat it happened in the 5100 block of Darien Road. This location is not far from the shopping center where three people were shot earlier in the day. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Who Was Hit By Baltimore Police Patrol Car Dies From Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died from injuries he sustained after a Baltimore police officer en route to a report of a stabbing hit his scooter in East Baltimore earlier this week, according to authorities. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue.  The officer was headed to a report of a stabbing on East Preston Street when the collision occurred, police said. The 58-year-old was initially listed in serious condition. The Baltimore Police Department announced Thursday night that doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital pronounced him dead. Baltimore police said the department‘s Crash Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact investigators at 410-396-2606.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed at gas station, another shot in separate incidents, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and another was wounded in two separate incidents Wednesday, Baltimore police said. Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the BP Gas Station in the 1900 block of Belair Road after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the 29-year-old victim who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash: Police

A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? | BPD attempting to locate missing vulnerable man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vulnerable adult. Steven Owens was last seen on June 24, 2022 in the 100 block of Read Street. Owens was wearing a multi-color striped shirt with a black baseball cap. dark blue jacket, black pants and khaki boat shoes.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Baltimore Gunman Who They Say Shot Man In Neck

Detectives have released images of the suspect they believe shot a man in the neck last March, authorities say. Dionte Johnson, 24, is suspected of shooting the unknown victim on the 2300 block of East Biddle Street shortly after 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 27, according to Baltimore Police. Detectives believe...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Building, parked cars struck by gunfire in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gunshots struck parked cars and a building in Anne Arundel County, Friday. According to police, just after midnight officers responded to reports of destruction of property near Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Officers said the victim heard what they believed to be gunshots and noticed...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Burned Body Of 18-Year-Old Man Found Near Train Tracks In Baltimore’s Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police found the burned body of a young man near the train tracks that slide past Baltimore’s Morrell Park neighborhood Wednesday and determined Thursday that he had been murdered, according to authorities. Someone notified the police that the man was lying near the railroad tracks around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers who investigated the report found a severely burned person, police said. Medical personnel who responded to the site declared the person dead, according to authorities. The man’s remains were taken to the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner, which is where he underwent an autopsy, police said. On Thursday, the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner staff notified homicide detectives that the man died because he had been shot in the head. He was identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Williamson, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man charged in Southwest Baltimore murder fueled by argument

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have made an arrest in a Southwest Baltimore homicide that occurred a week ago. In reference to the homicide that occurred on June 16, 2022, investigators arrested 40-year-old Theodore Johnson of Baltimore. Officials say back on June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., officers found...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy