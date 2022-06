MIAMI – When the jetliner crash landed at Miami International on Tuesday, you may have wondered: "What is RED Air?"The low-fare airline, which launched last fall, flies between its home base in Santo Domingo and MIA.It's one of several new international low-cost carriers to pop up in South Florida.Beside RED Air, there's SKY, which flies between Miami and Peru, Norse Atlantic, which flies from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International to Norway, and on the horizon is French Bee, with direct flights from South Florida to Paris."There are business people out there, who want to make it work, especially now with so many...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO