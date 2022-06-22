ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

'Prove Us Wrong:' Company's Rejection Email Branded Condescending Online

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Albert Einstein couldn't land a job as a maths tutor for kids. Speilberg got rejected from film school," the email...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Effineuphoria
TheStreet

Elon Musk Calls These Companies 'Super Shady and Unethical'

In his spare time, when he’s not running Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.
BUSINESS
Vice

YouTube Runs Ad Offering American Men a Ukrainian Woman

YouTube recently ran a video ad on its site that suggested American men take what is theirs, referring to Ukrainian women, according to the ad viewed by Motherboard. The ad itself was for a purported dating app and was narrated by a woman looking at the camera speaking to its potential future users.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Disney
Aabha Gopan

Woman asks sister to drop Ivy League school plans

To which extent should one rely on their parents for money?. Living in the US can be costly, especially when one doesn’t have a stable job. Not to mention that the average living cost of a family of four is $3,440 without rent. Of course, it will vary depending on the state one resides.
americanmilitarynews.com

State Dept ‘racial equity’ czar said white colleagues too ‘protective of US, lack ‘humility, empathy’

A 2020 podcast episode with Desirée Cormier Smith resurfaced after the U.S. State Department appointed her on Friday to serve as the Special Representative for Racial Justice and Equity for the department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor last week. During the podcast episode, Smith accused many white U.S. Foreign Service employees of lacking “humility” and even of being overly “protective” of the U.S.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
876M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy