ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Sill, OK

Fort Sill soldiers credited with saving driver’s life

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJlgV_0gIbRwZL00

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Fort Sill soldiers are being credited with saving the life of a man along I-44.

Capt. Hayden Penn and Capt. Cody Oswald were headed south on I-44 from Fort Sill separately when Penn saw a wrecked pickup truck.

Police: Grandmother arrested for murder in child’s death

“I could tell the truck was on its side,” Penn said. “There was a second lieutenant in uniform and a civilian and it looked like they were trying to tip the truck back onto its wheels. Then, they tried to get an older gentleman out through the windshield, which had broken out.”

Penn climbed on top of the truck, was able to open the driver’s side door, and rescue the driver.

“Between the other soldier and civilian who were on the outside and me working from the top of the vehicle, we were able to get the guy through the windshield and out of the truck,” Penn said.

Oswald pulled up to the scene a few minutes later.

‘If someone doesn’t do something about this, it isn’t going to end well,’ OKC church seeks temporary restraining order against religious group

“The truck was obviously on fire and there were no emergency vehicles there at that time,” Oswald remembered. “I didn’t know it was Penn on top of the truck, but he was yelling that he had a fire extinguisher in his vehicle, so I ran to get it.”

The underside of the truck was engulfed in flames, so Oswald was able to use the fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

They say the driver was dazed but only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Even though they possibly saved the driver’s life, they don’t call themselves heroes.

Oklahoma woman dies in vehicle crash

“No, I just stopped and just happened to be in the right place at the right time, I guess,” Penn laughed.

“I’ve always stopped at an accident scene if there’s no first responders on scene yet,” Oswald said. “I’ve always stopped, no matter how big or how small the scene is. Especially, when you see a guy standing on the side of a flipped-over truck that’s on fire.”

Both captains said the lieutenant who was the first on the scene deserves recognition, but no one can seem to identify him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Sill, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Fort Sill, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcycle collides with truck, driver dies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a collision with a truck that happened Tuesday around 10:50 a.m. on FM 367 and 369. A witness at the scene said they saw the motorcycle run through a stop sign at the intersection of FM 367 and 369. The motorcycle then hit […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist in fatal crash not wearing helmet

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released new information regarding a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday at the intersection of F.M. 367 and F.M. 369. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, a Wichita Falls man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed following a collision […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
kswo.com

Update: Duncan Silver Alert

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New details on a sliver alert which was issued out of Duncan, OK last week. Witnesses told Duncan Police that they saw 84-year-old Margie Pickens at the Chisholm Center at the Duncan “Y” asking for a ride to Elk City. However, the lead investigator...
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

Family wondering what happened to hiker found dead in Oklahoma wildlife refuge

INDIAHOMA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man was found dead after he recently went hiking in the Wichita Wildlife Refuge near Lawton. Now, his loved ones are wondering what went wrong. Authorities said Nathan Lisenbee began his hike at the Charon's Garden Wilderness Area, where the terrain at the beginning...
newschannel6now.com

Texas DPS identifies Wichita Falls man killed in motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was killed Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck, according to Texas DPS. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Danny Cook of Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of Cook, as district officials said he was a member of their technology department for the past 12 years.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department released new information today on a suspicious device found in Lawton yesterday, which forced officials to evacuate numerous homes. New reports confirm the device was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metal cylinder which were taped together along with live...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Texoma's Homepage

One dead after shooting at Scotland City Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead Tuesday morning after a shooting at Scotland City Park. The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 300 block of Central Freeway at Scotland City Park around 8:30 a.m. to what was a reported shooting at the time. Sgt. Charlie Eipper with WFPD was at the scene […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton man charged in apparent overdose death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing murder charges after another man was found dead in a truck earlier this week. Tyler Allen is being charged in the death of Phillip Shaw. According to court documents, Shaw was found Tuesday afternoon in a truck on northwest 18th Street...
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy