New Mobile Medical Training Truck Unveiled
(Des Moines, IA) — The University of Iowa unveiled a new mobile medical training truck at the Iowa State Capitol Tuesday. U-I program advisor, Cormac O’Sullivan says it allows medical professionals to get trained at home. He says they’ll “drive all across the state of Iowa” to provide “high-fidelity simulated healthcare emergencies with any kind of provider that would like to participate.” O’Sullivan says there are already staff shortages — and it’s tough for small towns to take everyone to a training session. O’Sullivan is an associate professor in the College of Nursing in Iowa City, where this first truck will be based. Two more trucks will be coming.
