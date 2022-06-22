ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

New Mobile Medical Training Truck Unveiled

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1keE_0gIbRjL800

(Des Moines, IA) — The University of Iowa unveiled a new mobile medical training truck at the Iowa State Capitol Tuesday. U-I program advisor, Cormac O’Sullivan says it allows medical professionals to get trained at home. He says they’ll “drive all across the state of Iowa” to provide “high-fidelity simulated healthcare emergencies with any kind of provider that would like to participate.” O’Sullivan says there are already staff shortages — and it’s tough for small towns to take everyone to a training session. O’Sullivan is an associate professor in the College of Nursing in Iowa City, where this first truck will be based. Two more trucks will be coming.

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Topgolf Announces They’re Building First Iowa Facility

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
Y105

Iowa Changes ATV/UTV Laws, Effective July 1st

Effective July 1st, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) users will be able to ride in any of Iowa's 99 counties with just a few restrictions. An ATV is a vehicle that can be ridden/straddled by a single rider, while a UTV boasts a cabin, designed for multiple riders.
kytvnews.com

Watch: Truck plows through abortion rights rally in Iowa: report

Raw Story - Celebrating 18 Years of Independent Journalism— One woman had her foot run over when a black truck plowed through a group of Iowans marching for abortion rights. "Witnesses at a rally in Cedar Rapids Friday say a truck ran over a woman's foot during a peaceful pro-choice protest," CBS Iowa reported. The network interviewed victim Alexis Russell, who was among those hit by the truck. “I was over here, I turned around the light was red, and the truck got impatient for whatever reason and charged into the crowd," she said. "There’s at least...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair to hold ‘Sensory Friendly’ morning

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Fair is known for its unique sights and sounds during its summer run — but this year the iconic event is going to tone it down for part of a day. State Fair spokesperson, Mindy Williamson, says they are planning their first ever “Sensory-Friendly Morning” at the Fair, which will cater to children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders. She says they’re going to “calm things down a bit” by turning down the lights and sounds in the thrill park areas, opening some buildings early, and holding “smaller activities” with fewer people. The goal for Sensory-Friendly Morning is to enable families who have a child or adult member with special needs to visit, explore, and enjoy the Fair. It’s scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, August 17th.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Iowa State Capitol#State Of Iowa#Trucks#The University Of Iowa#The College Of Nursing
Western Iowa Today

ISU Studies Whether Fertilizer Companies Are Manipulating Prices

(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University study finds there’s not enough evidence to show fertilizer companies are taking advantage of inflation to raise prices. The study was requested by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller earlier this year because of fertilizer price spikes. I-S-U ag economist Chad Hart, one of the study’s authors, says several factors caused fertilizer prices to rise, including supply chain problems, energy market fluctuations, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The I-S-U study predicts fertilizer prices will decline in the second half of this year but they won’t return to where they were in mid-2020 because farmer demand is high and supply chain problems still exist.
AMES, IA
Albia Newspapers

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
98.1 KHAK

Huh? Iowa Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Shower For HOURS

This has to have been one of the weirdest calls this police department has ever received. I mean, can you imagine? It probably went something like this... 'Uh, yeah, we need your help. We can't get this guy out of the shower.' Police: 'How long's he been in there?' Caller: 'You wouldn't believe it if I told you.'
KCJJ

Iowa City Church lost to fire

The Iowa City Church on American Legion Road has been lost to an overnight fire. According to the Church’s Twitter feed, the Iowa City Fire Department was called to the church at approximately 4:20 am Saturday; when they arrived, the building was totally engulfed in flames. The tweet says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kscj.com

COVID CASES CONTINUE IN SIOUXLAND

EVEN THOUGH THE PANDEMIC IS OVER, THERE ARE STILL NEW CASES OF COVID-19 BEING REPORTED EACH WEEK IN SIOUXLAND. TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS CASE NUMBERS HAVE GONE UP IN SIOUX CITY RECENTLY:. TYLER1 OC…….EVERYWHERE ELSE. :17. BROCK SAYS MOST OF THOSE CASES HAVE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man who accidentally shot passing motorist given maximum fine

The Iowa City man who accidentally shot and wounded a Marine last October has been fined the maximum amount allowed under Iowa City city code. 70-year-old Philip Olson of Brookwood Drive was fined $855 on Thursday by Judge Karen Egerton after he pleaded guilty to a charge of discharging a pellet gun within city limits. Iowa City Police say Olson was shooting at squirrels in his backyard, using a .22 caliber air rifle loaded with a metal pellet, but instead hit 20-year-old Lance Corporal Gabe Heefner as he was driving by on Highway 6 East. Heefner crashed near the intersection with Sycamore Street. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Friends have told KCJJ that Heefner is continuing his recovery.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

19 Iowa School Districts To Share $45M To Train New Teachers

(Davenport, IA) — Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCAU 9 News

Distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA (WHO)– Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy