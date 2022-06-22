New Mobile Medical Training Truck Unveiled

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Fair is known for its unique sights and sounds during its summer run — but this year the iconic event is going to tone it down for part of a day. State Fair spokesperson, Mindy Williamson, says they are planning their first ever “Sensory-Friendly Morning” at the Fair, which will cater to children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders. She says they’re going to “calm things down a bit” by turning down the lights and sounds in the thrill park areas, opening some buildings early, and holding “smaller activities” with fewer people. The goal for Sensory-Friendly Morning is to enable families who have a child or adult member with special needs to visit, explore, and enjoy the Fair. It’s scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, August 17th.

