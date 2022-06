A mother driving home from an overnight shift at FedEx in Romulus reportedly fell asleep and caused a head-on crash that killed her and the driver of another vehicle. The crash on Westbound I-94 at Beech Daly closed the freeway from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Tuesday, according to The Detroit News. A preliminary investigation by Michigan State Police, the paper reported, showed a sedan crashed into a pickup truck in the freeway's left lane and the truck crashed into a semi in the center lane.

ROMULUS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO