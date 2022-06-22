ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

By Oliver Price For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction.

Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.

The pair recruited their victims from care homes and orphanages, promising them steady work and a better life in the UK.

But upon arriving the UK the men would be forced to work for nothing in Tancos' car wash in Southmead, Bristol, and work long hours in other menial jobs.

Tancos would verbally and physically abuse the men to terrify them into submission, while Gomulska would pose as a 'good cop', making the victims believe she was looking out for them.

She would accompany them to appointments to set up their National Insurance Number and bank accounts, but immediately confiscate all cards and pin numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDjep_0gIbRPdU00
Joanna Gomulska (left) and Maros Tancos (right), 46, were jailed for a total of 25 years for modern slavery offences. Tancos was jailed for 16 years for masterminding the conspiracy, while Gomulska was jailed for nine years for her role
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYwUW_0gIbRPdU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1QNE_0gIbRPdU00
Following a surveillance operation, the NCA raided an address in Brentry, north Bristol, where they found five Slovakian men living in cramped rooms on filthy bedding and mattresses patched up with cardboard. Doodles and small messages can be seen scribbled on the walls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbrYc_0gIbRPdU00
At times there would be up to 10 men living in the address, the victims said, crammed into three rooms and sharing one bathroom. This image shows the horrendous conditions in which the slaves were forced to live
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgUjz_0gIbRPdU00
The victims were locked in the couple's three bedroom house and some were forced to live in the loft, having had their mobile phones, documents, bank and national insurance cards confiscated 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjOsu_0gIbRPdU00
Some of the men lived in slightly better conditions, with access to sturdy metal framed bunk beds (pictured), but they were crammed into tiny living spaces

Today, Tancos was jailed for 16 years for masterminding the conspiracy, while Gomulska was jailed for nine years for her role.

Judge Martin Picton told both of them they must serve two-thirds of their sentences before they can be released, instead of the usual half.

As well as the car wash, the two defendants would sign the victims for evening and night time work such as milk packing, catching chickens for slaughter and sorting parcels.

Many ended up working 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQvkG_0gIbRPdU00
The pair recruited their victims from care homes and orphanages, promising them steady work and a better life in the UK. Pictured is one of the filthy Slovakian homes form which they sourced their victims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfVER_0gIbRPdU00
The apartment block pictured above was one of several orphanages and halfway houses that the Bristol-based couple used as hunting grounds. They coaxed vulnerable people living in squalor to work for them in the UK 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5HJm_0gIbRPdU00
Upon arriving the UK the men would be forced to work for nothing in Tancos' car wash (pictured) in Southmead, Bristol 

Between 2010 and 2017, the couple funnelled £300,000 out of bank accounts set up in the names of their victims.

The cash was spent in casinos, online gambling sites and on secondhand cars.

The couple only came to the attention of the National Crime Agency (NCA) when a victim who had managed to return to Slovakia made a complaint to the authorities there.

Following a surveillance operation, the NCA raided an address in Brentry, north Bristol, where they found five Slovakian men living in cramped rooms on filthy bedding and mattresses patched up with cardboard.

The victims had hidden small quantities of change and sim cards in their socks and shoes in an attempt to stop Tancos and Gomulska taking it from them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLEVk_0gIbRPdU00
The NCA, in partnership with the Slovakian authorities, tracked down 42 potential victims, 29 of whom were prepared to give evidence. Pictured: Gomulska's arrest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOAM4_0gIbRPdU00
Tacos is arrested outside a property. He was jailed today for 16 years for masterminding the conspiracy 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIXiT_0gIbRPdU00
On Wednesday, Tancos was jailed for 16 years for masterminding the conspiracy, while Gomulska was jailed for nine years for her role. Pictured: Gomulska being arrested
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmJXo_0gIbRPdU00
Gomulska would accompany the men to appointments to set up their National Insurance Number and bank accounts, but then immediately confiscated all cards and pin numbers (pictured at a cash point)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIqBe_0gIbRPdU00
Joanna Gomulska is pictured leaving a property in Bristol under surveillance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkoUo_0gIbRPdU00
Maros Tancos is pictured under surveillance leaving a property in Bristol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3zvw_0gIbRPdU00
The NCA, in partnership with the Slovakian authorities, tracked down 42 potential victims, 29 of whom were prepared to give evidence against Tancos (pictured) and Gomulska

At times there would be up to 10 men living in the address, the victims said, crammed into three rooms and sharing one bathroom.

The seized iPhones of the two defendants revealed they had been behind applications for employment agencies, bank accounts and multiple loans in their victims' names.

They had a library of photos of bank cards, pin numbers and their victims' identity documents, as well as details of the flights they had booked to bring them to the UK.

The NCA, in partnership with the Slovakian authorities, tracked down 42 potential victims, 29 of whom were prepared to give evidence.

Tancos and Gomulska were prosecuted for offences against 15 men.

In March, both were convicted of nine offences related to human trafficking and forced labour, and one count of conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

The NCA believe the true victim count could be considerably higher, as there were many people they were unable to track down.

Jailing Tancos and Gomulska at a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Picton said: 'You identified potential victims by reference to their circumstances, their financial and social vulnerability - people with little by way of alternative.'

He added: 'The victims had cash value to you in the same way cattle would to a farmer.'

Addressing Gomulska, he said: 'You gave the appearance of having some insight and some sympathy, but your experience did not deter you from supporting your partner in what you knew full well was a criminal enterprise.

'You had choices and you made the wrong ones.'

The victims were locked in the house when they were not at work, but one said even if they could have unlocked it, they were so intimidated they would not have felt able to leave.

They were regularly forced to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and made to share identities, so they could go and work in manual jobs they had not applied for.

The defendants even pocketed tips given to the men by motorists using the car wash and one man was forced to go to work the day after breaking his arm.

One victim described the house they were held in as 'a gate to hell'.

'I went there because I wanted to provide for my family and give them more than what they had in Slovakia but the life that I had in Maros' house changed my life completely,' he said.

'I was not allowed to leave the house and the only thing I knew was work. All the time I was thinking that I was a slave there. I thought there was no way back.'

Another, who was held for eight years, said the couple had 'destroyed half my life'.

'The way I was humiliated, for every little thing I was hit and punished. I will never forget that,' he said.

'Nobody can understand what I experienced over there unless they were there as well.'

Tancos gave a no comment interview, while Gomulska claimed she had only given people lifts too and from the car wash.

She said the living conditions for the workers were good, claiming they had heating, hot showers and a clean house where they could eat whatever they cooked.

