Providence, RI

Rhode Island Police find two people dead in double shooting at home

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — Chief Matthew J. Benson reports that the Cumberland Police Department is conducting a death investigation this morning. At approximately 6:40 a.m.,...

fallriverreporter.com

ABC6.com

Police identify Cumberland couple found shot to death in home

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Police identified the Cumberland couple who were found shot to death in their home Wednesday. Police said Thursday that 42-year-old Courtney Huard and 51-year-old Eric Huard were married and living together on Birchwood Drive. They were found dead just before 7 a.m. with gunshot wounds.
CUMBERLAND, RI
