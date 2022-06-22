Rhode Island Police find two people dead in double shooting at home

Massachusetts State Police identified the driver who died in the early Wednesday morning crash that happened at the curve of New York and Temahigan Avenues in Oak Bluffs. Micah P. Anderson, a 28-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was driving the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am, was “deceased on the scene.” The passenger, a 46-year-old man from Spencer, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and then airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for serious injuries. His name has not been released.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO