Five Days at Memorial: Apple TV+ Series Exposes Hospital Horrors in Aftermath of Hurricane Katrina — Watch Teaser

The most unsettling aspect of Apple TV+’s newest limited series is that it’s based on actual events.

The streamer on Wednesday released a first look at Five Days at Memorial , based on journalist Sheri Fink’s 2013 book of the same name, which takes viewers inside a New Orleans hospital in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

“When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come,” reads the project’s official logline.

The first three episodes of Five Days at Memorial arrive on Friday, Aug. 12. One new episode will then debut every Friday through Sept. 16.

Carlton Cuse ( Lost ) and John Ridley ( American Crime ) are executive producers and writers on the limited series, directing alongside Wendey Stanzler ( For All Mankind ). The eight-episode event stars Vera Farmiga ( Hawkeye ), Robert Pine ( CHiPs ), Cherry Jones ( Succession ), Julie Ann Emery ( Better Call Saul ), Cornelius Smith Jr. ( Scandal ), Adepero Oduye ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ), Molly Hager ( Happyish ), Michael Gaston ( The Leftovers ) and W. Earl Brown ( Deadwood ).

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Five Days at Memorial , then drop a comment with your thoughts below.