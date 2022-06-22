ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Bale Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Almost Had a Kate Bush Moment

By Gil Kaufman
 3 days ago

The hottest thing in music is a 63-year-old reclusive English siren who hasn’t released a new album in more than a decade and hasn’t played a live show since 2014. But even the 1,500-year-old God of Thunder knows what’s poppin’ when he hears it.

According to Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale, the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film almost featured a scene cued to the music of the musician having the hottest girl summer: Kate Bush . Bale, who plays baddie Gorr the God Butcher in the movie due out July 8, told Total Film that director Taika Watiti was planning to include a Bush-inspired dance sequence in the movie before that bit ended up getting cut.

“There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude,” Bale said about his character. “Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at. I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come to Daddy’. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

While a spokesperson for Marvel parent company Disney had not returned requests for comment at press time about the Bush tale, Bale’s revelation that the supervillain who makes his live-action debut in Love and Thunder almost boogied to some KB is in keeping with the unexpected surge for the elusive “Wuthering Heights” star.

In her first interview in years , Bush told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Wednesday (June 22) that the upswell of interest she’s currently enjoying is just “extraordinary… it’s so exciting. It’s quite shocking really, isn’t it?” Bush’s reaction came after the sync of her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” in the Netflix series Stranger Things has caused the song to blow up around the world.

The track has sprinted to No. 1 in the U.K., Australia, and the Billboard Global 200 chart for the first time, and lifted to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 , for her first career Top 10 appearance in the U.S. “What’s really wonderful is that this is a whole new audience who in a lot of cases haven’t heard of me, and I love that,” Bush said. “The thought of all these young people hearing this song for the first time and discovering it, well, I think it’s very special.”

