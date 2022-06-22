High Valley Transit app gets an update

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — High Valley Transit (HVT), Summit County’s free public transit service, unveiled a new and improved mobile app this week.

“These improvements are designed to help make trip planning and moving around Summit County even easier, whether you’re planning your commute, connecting to existing transit, or checking errands off your to-do list,” HVT said.

Improvements include:

Better bus stop info. Tap on the bus icon on the map to see which routes you can connect to at that stop.

Integrated timetables. Tap on the route to see the next departure at your stop as well as the estimated arrival times along the rest of your route.

Easy trip planning. Tap a stop along the route to start planning your trip, or type in your pickup and dropoff address.

Download the HVT app:

iPhone

Google

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter