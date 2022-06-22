ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Valley Transit app gets an update

By TownLift // TownLift
 3 days ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — High Valley Transit (HVT), Summit County’s free public transit service, unveiled a new and improved mobile app this week.

“These improvements are designed to help make trip planning and moving around Summit County even easier, whether you’re planning your commute, connecting to existing transit, or checking errands off your to-do list,” HVT said.

Improvements include:

  • Better bus stop info. Tap on the bus icon on the map to see which routes you can connect to at that stop.
  • Integrated timetables. Tap on the route to see the next departure at your stop as well as the estimated arrival times along the rest of your route.
  • Easy trip planning. Tap a stop along the route to start planning your trip, or type in your pickup and dropoff address.

Download the HVT app:

iPhone

Google


Jobs of the week, June 22

Check out this week's jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard. Park City Municipal is hiring a Senior Planner.  This person will work directly with the Planning […]
Daly West Headframe will rise again on June 30

PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort and the Empire Pass Master Owners Association (EPMOA) announced Thursday that the Daly West Headframe, a major artifact of Park City's mining history, […]
TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

