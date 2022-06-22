NBC 10 News Today: Jan. 6 Hearing

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Go Care in West Monroe says HIV rates have increased over the last few years in Region 8, which is why it’s so important to get tested. National HIV Testing Day is this Monday, June 27, 2022, and Go Care will be offering free testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a lot of prizes and monetary giveaways. Listen to the interview to find out how much! Go Care CEO Mark Windham says testing is easy and only takes 5 minutes.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO