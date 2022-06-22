ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cement carbon dioxide emissions quietly double in 20 years

By By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7pJf_0gIbPpSg00

New global data shows that emissions of heat-trapping gases coming from making cement have doubled in the last 20 years.

That's much faster than carbon pollution from burning coal, oil and gas. In fact even during the pandemic shutdown, carbon dioxide emissions from cement making never dropped.

It's all being driven by China, which is responsible for more than half of the globe's cement carbon emissions.

Cement-making spews carbon dioxide in two ways.

The chemical process releases the heat-trapping gas and it also comes from the high heat in the process.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Greedflation: Is price-gouging helping fuel high inflation?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits. Responding to that sentiment, the Democratic-led House of Representatives last month passed on...
BUSINESS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy