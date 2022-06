BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot is among those calling on state and national leaders to temporarily suspend gas taxes. “We need to do something,” Franchot, who is running for governor, said at a Northwest Baltimore gas station Thursday. The state already had a 30-day gas tax “holiday” in March and April, suspending its 36 cents per gallon tax. The cost of gas is set to increase by 6 cents a gallon to adjust for inflation on July 1. “We need help,” Pastor Rodney Hudson said. “We need it now. Not tomorrow, because tomorrow’s too late.” President Joe Biden has called for...

