Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks to host screening of new movie about Antetokounmpo family

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks are welcoming local community groups to a Brookfield movie theater this Friday for a screening of "RISE," the new Disney+ movie about the Antetokounmpo family.

The Bucks said the screening will be held at Marcus Movie Tavern in Brookfield.

The groups attending the screening are Running Rebels, Journey House, Mentor Greater Milwaukee, and Cream Skills Basketball Association. Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin will also be in attendance.
"RISE" will be available on Disney+ beginning Friday and is based on the real-life story of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family.

