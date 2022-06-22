ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Places+Faces Continues to up the Levels With Its First New Collection Instalment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based streetwear label Places+Faces continues to keep up its momentum, following on from its “Film Club” collection and “Cozy Drop” series with a new outerwear and loungewear range. A new varsity jacket in a contrasting black and white color palette opens up the collection....

"Chicago"-Like Tones Arrive on the Air Jordan 1 Low

Continuing to reimagine its iconic “Chicago” colorway, Jordan Brand is now set to deliver a close take on the Air Jordan 1 Low. The women’s exclusive centers around a mix of “White/Red/Black” with familiar color blocking. The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low features white leather...
Walter Van Beirendonck Presents a Kinky Theatrical Renaissance for SS23

Walter Van Beirendonck is a fundamental mark in the Paris Fashion Week calendar, guaranteed to shock, stir, and start a dialogue on the boundary between fashion and the theatrical. For the seminal designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, which debuted at the Theatre de la Madeleine last night, his usual antics played out in a dramatic reenactment of two acts that showed progressive designs influenced by the past and future.
The New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Arrives in "Moonbeam"

Last year, New Balance appointed Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis as the Creative Director of the New Balance MADE in USA line. Designed to be a lifestyle focused branch, MADE in USA products boast a domestic value of 70% or more, emphasizing the usage of authentic American craftmanship with its five facilities found on the East Coast. Now, following up on the initial Santis-designed collection, his line gives the 990v3 a fresh “Moonbeam” colorway.
XIMONLEE SS23 Bridges Innovation and Sculptural Seduction

In the evolving landscape of fashion, experimental constructions and altered design techniques are becoming increasingly prevalent. But with this newfound territory, designers hold a great deal of creative freedom when it comes to advancing the silhouette status quo. For Berlin-based brand XIMONLEE, its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season furthers this agenda with a seductive exploration of innovative dressing.
Louis Vuitton SS23 Followed Virgil Abloh's Yellow Brick Road of Imagination

When Virgil Abloh died in November 2021, there was one question on everybody’s lips: what will happen to. ? Fall/Winter 2022 brought the late designer’s dreams to life in a performance-led runway show, and now it was the turn for Spring/Summer 2023 to give us the answer we’d all be hoping for. Debuted earlier today, Louis Vuitton took to Paris Fashion Week in grandeur and impact, kicking off the show with a cinematic prelude — something Abloh introduced to the house — titled “Strange Math.” It explored the relationship between imagination and reality and saw the Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, aka FAMU or the Marching 100, perform an all-Black member marching band beat in a pre-filmed alternate reality depiction of Paris that, with the push of a button on a space ship, transported them to the opulent live show setting of the Cour Carrée of the Louvre.
BIG's Spherical Treehouse Hotel Opens to Visitors

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has completed a treehouse hotel room in Swedish Lapland, creating a spherical cabin that is covered in 350 bird houses. Named “Biosphere”, the design is suspended amongst the trees of the Harads forest and is the latest addition to the Treehotel resort. The Danish...
A Joe Freshgoods x Vans Collaboration is Coming Soon

Following the popularity of its latest New Balance 9060 “Inside Voices” collaboration, Joe Freshgoods has now teamed up with Vans for another footwear team-up. Founder/Creative Director Joey Fresh recently shared images of Vans shoeboxes for the upcoming release. The shoeboxes are marked with “EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON,”...
A Collected Man Opens Bidding on Five Neo-Vintage Classic Watches

London-based rare watch watch dealer, A Collected Man, has launched an online auction featuring five ‘genuinely exceptional and rare neo-vintage’ pieces. The week-long auction is live now at A Collected Man and closes on June 29. Here HYPEBEAST takes a look at the lots. Cartier Santos Dumont 90th...
Hed Mayner SS23 Is a Lesson in Masterful Layering

For the Spring/Summer 2023 season, Hed Mayner continues to make a statement and redefine classic men’s tailoring. This season saw the brand magnify the men’s suit jacket, creating a archetypal motif collection. Classic pieces like blazers, trousers, jean jackets and pants were revamped with Mayner’s signature reconstruction to...
Here's a Styled Look of the NOAH x adidas Originals Collection

Following the reveal of NOAH and adidas Originals’ latest team-up, we now have a styled look of the collaborative Spring/Summer 2022 collection that just arrived on HBX. The comprehensive range comprises eleven items, from sporty essentials such as a T-shirt and shorts to headwear styles like a bucket hat and bandana. While much of the design adheres to adidas’ minimalistic appeal with its three-stripe signature, most of the original branding is reimagined with the NOAH logo.
Sky High Farm Workwear and Converse Launch Collaborative Chuck 70

Following a collaboration with CDG SHIRT, Sky High Farm Workwear — a Dover Street Market Paris brand established to support the nonprofit Sky High Farm — collaborates with Converse for the first time, delivering a collaborative pair of Chuck 70s. Founded by artist Dan Colen in 2011, Sky High Farm is a 30-acre nonprofit farm based in New York’s Hudson Valley committed to regenerative farming practices and a sustainable, equity-focused approach to promoting food sovereignty. All of the produce on the farm is regeneratively grown and donated to communities that need it most. The organization also seeks to promote a just food system through investing in long-term solutions to food insecurity.
Stream KENZO's SS23 Show Live on HYPEBEAST

KENZO is slated to close out the Spring/Summer 2023 season of Paris Fashion Week on June 26. The Parisian label is set to livestream the show on HYPEBEAST at 11 a.m. CET, the final day of the season. KENZO will see NIGO debut his sophomore collection in the city where it all started. Gearing up for the release of the upcoming runway collection, KENZO has taken to Instagram to release a series of promos, including a video of models dressed in denimwear from the Fall/Winter 2022 season, frolicking through the street. The brand has also included a video announcement that draws audiences in through a sea of KENZO flags before addressing the time and date of the show.
Champion Taps Social Status for Vintage-Inspired Capsule Collection

After teaming up with Carrots for an exclusive SS22 drop in April, Champion has tapped streetwear label Social Status for a capsule collection inspired by vintage silhouettes. The 20-piece range includes a variety of hoodies, T-shirts, sleeveless tops, sweat pants and more, all of which arrives in predominantly red, black and white colorways. Taking a straightforward approach, several top offerings boast centered and enlarged dual iconography, and others simply host Social Status’ branding in white lettering.
Instagram Trials Face Scans for Age Verification

While Instagram‘s official age for sign-up has long been 13 years old, the Meta-owned platform has done little to verify the age of its account holders over the years. A decade following the app’s creation, the app is now testing a verification AI tool built by third-party software company, Yoti.
Patta Could Have Another Nike Air Max 1 Collaboration on the Way

A considerable amount of collaborators have gotten an opportunity to do their own renditions of the Air Max 1 in recent memory in honor of its 35th anniversary, one of which is Patta which unveiled four striking colorways in 2021. We’ve yet to see the Dutch streetwear brand link with.
Salehe Bembury Teases a New Balance 990v2 Collaboration

While Salehe Bembury had already been recognized by industry experts for the work he did with YEEZY and Versace, the talented designer really entered the mainstream spotlight after his “Peace Be the Journey” New Balance 2002R team-up. And since then, the LA-based creative has further expanded his New Balance catalog with takes on the 574 and Test Run Project 3.0, and now he’s shifting his efforts toward the 990v2.
Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 Receives the "Michigan" Treatment

Continues to put forth a substantial amount of energy into its Dunk lineage, and one way the brand is keeping things refreshing is by releasing alternative, more modernized silhouettes of the ‘85 classic. And one style that’s leading the way this Summer is the Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2, and it has just surfaced with a brand new “Michigan” inspired motif for the ladies.
